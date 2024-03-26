1968 Dodge Charger Convertible: a muscle car that never was, up for sale

Even though some cars were never produced by car manufacturers, some enthusiasts have taken it upon themselves to create them. This is the case of the 1968 Dodge Charger Convertible. It is probably a unique example of the famous American coupé, born only in this guise. This 1968 Dodge Charger Convertible is currently for sale on Hemmings. The roof cut has lost the characteristic C-pillars of the coupé version, as well as the rear window set between their arches: two of the most characteristic elements of its design.

1968 Dodge Charger Convertible: a one-of-a-kind muscle car

In that guise, the famous American car, in its three years of production, was widely used in the film industry. Memorable are the chases that saw it star in some action films, where it gave freedom to the many horses of its eight-cylinder engine. A true muscle car, never offered in a drop-top version. It cannot be excluded that if it had taken this form, some customers would have appreciated it a lot.

An enthusiast chose the do-it-yourself route, having a custom Dodge Charger Convertible built by a coachbuilder. This 1968 model for sale also has a modified interior, which is less characteristic than the original. Under the front hood, instead of the original 5.2-liter unit, there is now a 7.2-liter V8 engine with 440 horsepower. A power that could even challenge some supercars of the 1990s. This is a rather original transformation.

With the announcement of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, which will arrive on the market first in an electric version and then with a 550 HP Hurricane inline-six gas engine, some have wanted to imagine a convertible version. A version that could therefore be very much in demand and appreciated by motorists.