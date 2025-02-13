Everything to know about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in February 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is coming in 2026: revolutionary design, inspired by crossovers, and new engines. The new Giulia will be produced at the Cassino plant on the STLA Large platform, with dimensions that will be barely larger than the current model. Initially the model was planned to be electric-only, which has now changed as it will also be available with hybrid powertrains. The electric version will account for most of the range, including the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio with more than 1,000 hp of power.

Just a few months to the debut of the new Giulia

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the next innovations planned for the Biscione range. Its debut is expected to take place about 6 to 9 months after the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Currently it is said that it may take place in the spring of 2026, but of course we cannot rule out some small delay. Certainly, however, the unveiling will take place by the end of that year. Of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia we know that it will be produced in Cassino on the STLA Large platform and will therefore be slightly longer and wider than the current model.

As we anticipated, initially the car was to be electric only, but now it has been confirmed with certainty that there will be at least one thermal version, almost certainly a hybrid, which, however, will come at a later date. In fact, the debut will be with the electric version that will represent the vast majority of its range including the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio with over a thousand horsepower.

Design features of the new Giulia

On the design side, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will also surprise quite a bit compared to the current model. In addition to inheriting a whole series of design elements seen with Alfa Romeo Junior, such as truncated tail, sharp headlights, V-shaped light signature at the rear, central license plate and closed shield, it is said that this car while remaining in the sedan ranks will look as style to crossovers. So it will no longer be a traditional sedan like the current model but a high-wheel fastback sedan with a truncated tail and sloping roof in the rear.

A better idea of what will be the design of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia we will start to get when the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is unveiled as the two cars will obviously have many points in common. The main difference is that Stelvio will be a real SUV with rugged features etc that will be further amplified with the second generation while as mentioned Giulia will remain a sedan but its styling will be closer to that of cars such as Peugeot 408, Renault Arkana or Citroen C5 X but obviously with a much more elegant and premium look.