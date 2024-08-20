Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: revolution coming

With over 1000 hp, 800 km range and a breathtaking design, this sedan is poised to shock the market and put Alfa Romeo back on top of performance

A much-loved car of the Alfa Romeo brand is reborn as an electric car. We are talking about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which is expected to be unveiled to the public in the spring of 2026 to try to completely revolutionize its target segment, namely the luxury sports sedan segment.

It would appear, according to the latest rumors, that the new Quadrifoglio will be equipped with an electric powertrain that should be able to deliver more than 1,000 horsepower. A truly staggering power that would guarantee snappy acceleration, accompanied by a range of about 800 kilometers. An achievement that is by no means easy to achieve so far, but one that is made possible by the latest technologies that have arrived in the field of electric propulsion and optimized aerodynamic efficiency.

The aesthetics of the new Giulia Quadrifoglio takes inspiration from the sporty and curvy lines of the current model, but at the same will see in addition more modern and futuristic details. Aerodynamics will also be further refined to greatly improve performance and reduce fuel consumption. Underneath the bodywork, we will find the STLA Large platform from Stellantis to be the guarantor, an entirely state-of-the-art technological base that will give the possibility of integrating the latest solutions in connectivity, safety and driver assistance.

The new Giulia Quadrifoglio is born in Cassino supporting Made in Italy

Manufacturing of the new Giulia Quadrifoglio will be particularly concentrated at the Cassino plant, a confirmation of Alfa Romeo’s commitment to carrying forward, as well as greatly enhancing, Italy‘s industrial heritage. As we know, nowadays so many brands are referring to an electric powertrain, in order to gradually achieve an increasingly cleaner and less polluted mobility. For this very reason, Alfa Romeo has made the same choice.

During 2025, Alfa Romeo will surely release more details about the new Giulia Quadrifoglio, revealing new design elements to the public and giving more precise information about the technical features of the long-awaited vehicle. Therefore, everyone expects a particularly intense communication campaign, which will aim to emphasize the importance of this model for the brand’s future.