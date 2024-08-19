Enzo Ferrari: 36 years after his death, the myth lives on more than ever

History behind the founder of the world’s most famous racing stable and how his legacy continues to inspire millions of fans.

Enzo Ferrari’s legacy

One absolutely legendary global automotive figure left our world on August 14, 1988. We are talking about the legendary Enzo Ferrari, namely an individual whom we all know as the founding father of the famous racing stable and car manufacturer, who has given out a legacy that continues to inspire millions of fans despite the fact that several years have passed.

Born in Modena in 1898, Ferrari Enzo from a young age always demonstrated and fielded a very deep passion for engines. His career began as a driver and then evolved quite naturally into the creation of the Scuderia Ferrari, which was initially linked to Alfa Romeo. In 1947 Ferrari was born, a dream realized by the great founder and soon in time to go completely viral globally.

The Ferrari brand quickly became synonymous with excellence, performance and design. The Prancing Horse, the iconic symbol of the stable, is now recognized worldwide and represents a dream for many. Scuderia Ferrari’s commitment to Formula 1 has led to extraordinary and numerous successes and has solidified its position as the undisputed leader in motorsport.

Ferrari in 2024

Presently, in 2024 36 years after the passing of its founder, Ferrari is continuing to be a benchmark in the automotive industry and finding success all over the world. The Maranello-based company offers the market top-of-the-line sports cars that are admired for their beauty, performance and exclusivity. Its involvement in motorsport also continues successfully, especially in endurance racing, in which the 499P model has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for two consecutive years.

Despite the fact that the car market is constantly changing in the modern world in which we find ourselves, Ferrari always remains particularly faithful to the company’s founding values and the legacy of its creator. The upcoming Ferrari F250 fits into a long tradition of iconic models, such as the GTO, F40 and Enzo, that have set the industry standard.

Enzo Ferrari was a true visionary, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a motoring enthusiast. His story is an example of how passion, determination and talent can bring success to anyone who truly believes in what they are doing. His legacy lives on today, continuing to inspire new generations of engineers, drivers and car enthusiasts around the world. A true legend that will never leave the auotmotive industry.