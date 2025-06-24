Electronic Repair: SUSTAINera offer expansion in UK

Amsterdam, 24 June 2025 – SUSTAINera, the Stellantis division dedicated to Circular Economy, expands in UK the offer of Electronic Repaired parts in partnership with Faurecia Clarion Electronics, the official Stellantis partner for over 10 years, expert in multi-brand OEM-quality repairs.

From 22nd of April 2025, UK customers and automotive professionals can take advantage of a 100% dedicated repair offer, providing coverage for 12 of the most popular repairable products across the national car parc.

Faurecia Clarion Electronics, part of FORVIA group, a global automotive technology supplier, has been extending the life cycle of automotive electronics parts since 2005, reducing waste and promoting circular economy. The repair service plays a critical role in FORVIA’s sustainability journey, processing several tenths of thousands repairs every year with an average success rate of 96% (recorded in 2024).

Faurecia Clarion Electronics has developed a multi-brand catalogue of over 1,500 products across 15 families including Navigation Units, Multimedia Systems, Body Control Modules, Instrument Clusters and Display Units. There are multiple benefits for the customers:

Up to 80% savings compared to a new part

Fixed price on any failure

2 years warranty on all repairs

3 to 5 working days on average (shipping forward and return included)

100% made in the UK based in a FORVIA’s repair center in Fradley (Birmingham)

With this new UK location, it is easier than ever for garages and dealership networks across the UK to access sustainable, cost-effective repairs for electronic parts.

The new center offers the same trusted services we’ve been providing across continental Europe, with:

Faster turnaround times

Simplified shipping and local logistics

Dedicated customer support

Certified repair quality

As a pioneer in this field, Faurecia Clarion Electronics has an advanced expertise in the design and manufacture of embedded systems.

Repairing automotive electronic parts is a valuable know-how, consisting in analyzing the operation of each part received, replacing faulty and worn components, and resetting or updating software. Repaired systems are guaranteed for 2 years.

Furthermore, the SUSTAINera REPAIR solution, as one of the pillars of the Stellantis Circular Economy 4R strategy (Remanufacturing, Repair, Reuse, Recycle), rather than discarding the defective/not functional parts, brings as well environmental benefits with savings of up to 90% on materials and up to 60% of non-emitted CO2.

The goal of the repair is threefold: to improve customer satisfaction, to offer a competitive alternative solution (compared to equivalent new parts), and to reduce the carbon footprint.

Stellantis allows all kinds of garages to order these repairs through a dedicated function within the Service Box portal or E-PER. This equates to nearly 20.000 garages (Stellantis Brands repairers and Eurorepar Car Service network) together with all independent repairers and key accounts managed by the Parts Distribution partners across Europe.

The SUSTAINera REPAIR offer has a portfolio of more than 1,500 multi-brand part numbers. In UK is starting with a range of 12 products in 2025 (> 150 part numbers) planned to become 31 in 2026 and continuing growing in the next years.