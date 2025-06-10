Stellantis introduces Circular Autopeças, a new brand for its Circular Economy component line in South America

The novelty will be presented to the market at ReciclaAuto, a fair that promotes information and technology in the field of vehicle dismantling and recycling. The Circular Autopeças line currently brings together 13 families of remanufactured parts, with competitive costs and the same quality, safety and warranty as the original parts, in addition to reused parts.

Stellantis Circular Autopeças in South America

Betim, June 6, 2025 – Stellantis announces that, starting today, its line of remanufactured and reused components will be sold in South America under the new brand name Circular Autopeças. The change, which applies only to the region, reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable, safe and cost-effective solutions in line with circular economy principles. The name SUSTAINera remains the global identity, bringing together all initiatives of Stellantis’ circular economy business unit worldwide.

“Our spare parts line is part of the initiatives we have been implementing since 2022 as part of Stellantis’ global circular economy strategy. The new name reflects the brand values while reinforcing our corporate strategy for the region, which is always customer-centric. Remanufactured parts, for example, offer the same safety and reliability as original parts, with the added benefit of lower costs and environmental impact. Remanufacturing allows a reduction of up to 80 percent in the use of raw materials and up to 50 percent in energy consumption, compared to the production of an equivalent new spare part,” explains Paulo Solti, Vice President Parts and Services at Stellantis South America.

The Circular Autopeças line currently offers 13 families of remanufactured components: turbochargers, steering boxes, automatic transmissions, starters, alternators, high-pressure pumps, diesel injectors, air conditioning compressors, rear differentials and torque converters, among others. In total, there are more than 180 parts.

Circular Autopeças spare parts are available for all Stellantis brands sold in Brazil (Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram) and are the only ones on the market remanufactured by a vehicle manufacturer throughout the region, strictly following factory specifications. This ensures the same performance, quality and warranty as genuine Mopar parts, with the added benefit of offering more cost-effective maintenance solutions. The line is available from a network of about 1,200 dealers across the country, as well as from authorized distributors and the official store on Mercado Livre.

Circular Economy

Stellantis’ circular economy activities are based on the 4Rs strategy (remanufacture, repair, reuse, and recycling) to extend the useful life of products (parts and vehicles) and reduce waste by returning material to the production cycle of new products, thus forming an integrated ecosystem, which is critical to preserving and protecting the planet’s resources.

Remanufacturing : Used, worn or slightly defective parts are recovered, disassembled, cleaned and remanufactured according to the original manufacturer’s specifications, with the same performance and warranty as the original parts.

Repair : Worn parts are repaired, components replaced with new ones, and reinstalled in vehicles. In addition, Stellantis offers repair and reconditioning services, where a qualified technical team restores damaged cars to used condition for resale. At its Betim (MG) plant, Stellantis has a SUSTAINera vehicle reconditioning center.

Reuse : Original multi-brand spare parts in good condition, recovered from end-of-life vehicles, are reused in other vehicles. Today, Stellantis operates globally, with over 7 million spare parts in stock, sold in over 160 countries in other regions.

Recycling : recycled materials from components, production/maintenance waste, and end-of-life vehicles are fed back into the production process of new cars and aftermarket products.