Electric Ferrari: Purosangue meets GTC4Lusso in a visionary design

Ferrari is preparing to launch its first 100% electric car into the future, coming in 2025. But how exactly will this revolutionary car look like? Visionary designer Luca Serafini imagined Ferrari’s future electric car that fuses bold lines of the Purosangue, the Cavallino Rampante’s new SUV, with the timeless elegance of the GTC4Lusso.

Ferrari officially announced that it will launch its first 100% electric car in 2025. Just as it had been pointed out by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, “It will be a Ferrari through and through, without compromise.” So we expect a true masterpiece of Ferrari engineering without neglecting its strong features of which it is capable: performance, design and driving excitement.

But that’s not all: the electrification of the ‘Cavallino Rampante‘ brand will not stop here. In fact, more electric models are planned in the coming years, ready to win the hearts of sports and luxury car enthusiasts.

So, the speculation has begun! Fans and car enthusiasts around the world are imagining what this revolutionary car will look like, and among the most intriguing speculations is that of a design that merges the distinctive features of two Ferrari icons: the Purosangue and the GTC4Lusso.

What would result? An imaginary electric car that combines the practicality and robustness of an SUV like the Purosangue with the elegance and sporty appeal of the GTC4Lusso. A dream for many enthusiasts, an idea that teases the imagination and gives us a foretaste of the innovation Ferrari has in store for the future.

Imagine a car that combines the aggressiveness of the Purosangue, the Ferrari’s first SUV, with the timeless elegance of the GTC4Lusso. The result would be a breathtaking electric car that represents the future of the Ferrari brand.

And this is the case with such a design of the hypothetical electric Ferrari, which translates as an incredible triumph of contrasts. The Purosangue’s curvy, muscular lines blend with the refinement and aerodynamics of the GTC4Lusso, creating a sports car with an unmistakable look.

The creator of the hypothetical Ferrari is named Luca Serafini, an Italian digital artist, by the way, originally from Modena (the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Ferrari brand). Creator Serafini, known as lsdesignsrl on social media, came up with this incredible electrifying concept for Ferrari’s future. His idea masterfully blends the elegance of the Purosangue, the Ferrari’s crossover SUV, with Shooting Brake elements – coupe and station wagon, of the spirited GTC4Lusso gran turismo. The result, captured in evocative images, is an eye-catching and dreamy new car.

Is it therefore just a dream car or a future reality? The bad news is that, at least at present, it is only a suggestive hypothesis, but could open up fascinating scenarios about Ferrari’s electric car future. Such a model could really win the hearts of sports and luxury car enthusiasts, proving that electrification does not mean giving up the brand’s core values.

What about you, what do you think? Do you think this visionary electric Ferrari could become a reality? Would it be a worthy representative of the Cavallino Rampante’s future?