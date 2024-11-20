Earn J.D. Power 2025 US ALG Residual Value awards for new Charger Daytona, Gladiator and Wagoneer

Stellantis is celebrating a trio of best-in-class honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. The new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation American muscle car and the Dodge brand’s first all-electric vehicle, achieved the highest residual value in J.D. Power’s new electric car segment. Jeep Gladiator ranked first in residual value among midsize pickups, marking the third time Gladiator has won a J.D. Power award. Jeep Wagoneer won the award for best residual value among large SUVs for the third consecutive year. Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer L and Ram ProMaster finished second in their segments, respectively.

Stellantis Earn J.D. Power 2025 US ALG Residual Value Awards

Stellantis is celebrating a trio of best-in-class honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards, with the all-new, next-gen Dodge Charger Daytona earning the highest residual value in a new electric car segment, JeepGladiator ranking No. 1 among midsize pickups and Jeep Wagoneer claiming best residual value among large SUVs for a third consecutive year.



JD Power refers to initial quality study in the U.S. 2021 and 2023 JD Power; Residual Value Awards 2025 ALG in the U.S.

The prestigious annual awards mark the automotive industry standard for projecting which vehicle models will hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.

Words of Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales Stellantis North America

“The last-generation Dodge Charger won ALG Residual Value Awards for eight consecutive years, from 2015 to 2022, and this next generation is picking up right where it left off, winning its segment,” said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales, Stellantis North America. “Additionally, the Jeep brand is celebrating a three-peat for the Jeep Wagoneer, now the most affordable full-size SUV in America, and the Gladiator, which remains the only pickup truck in the industry with open-air freedom, featuring a folding windshield, three removable roof choices and removable doors.”

Words of Danny Battaglia, managing director of ALG customer success at J.D. Power

“The brand-new Dodge Charger Daytona show cases the future of muscle cars, bringing together the instant torque and fun of an electric car with the unmistakable muscle car styling and heritage of a Dodge Charger. Strong performance, competitive pricing and unmistakable styling make it the winner of the Electric Car segment,” said Danny Battaglia, managing director of ALG customer success at J.D. Power. “Jeep Wagoneer delivers the iconic Jeep design characteristics in conjunction with an extremely competitive pricing and many luxury features. This strong value proposition helped the Wagoneer to win the Residual Value Award in the large SUVs segment. Jeep Gladiator seamlessly blends tradition and innovation. Gladiator provides the capability of a pickup, the adventure of a true off-road vehicle in a competitive price leading it to win the Residual Value Award in the midsize pickup segment.”

Additional Stellantis nameplates, including the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer L ranked No. 2 within their respective segments, while Ram ProMaster ranked second in the commercial van category.