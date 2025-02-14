E-Lion day 2025, Peugeot new CEO roadmap and its ambitions

Peugeot focuses on performance in 2025 with an even wider range of electric vehicles and E-LION DAY. Alain Favey, Peugeot’s new brand CEO, took the opportunity of this third E-LION DAY to announce his roadmap and ambitions for 2025. “In addition to the fabulous products already in our markets, it is by focusing on our customers and strengthening our partnerships that we will build a bright, successful and sustainable future for Peugeot. In 2025, we are definitely in performance mode!”

Peugeot reigns over electric mobility

With the widest range of electric vehicles among all brands on the market, Peugeot reaffirms its ambition to lead the European electric vehicle market. With its multi-energy platforms, PEeugeot offers a solution for all customer needs, from hybrids to electric and compact vehicles to SUVs and light commercial vehicles.

PEUGEOT, performance is a priority for 2025.

Peugeot further enriches its range of electric vehicles, already the largest range of conventional electric vehicles in Europe, by launching the 325-hp E-3008 and E-5008 Dual Motor and the 5-seater E-5008. With Peugeot electric promise , the brand optimizes its customers’ electric experience. (8-year battery warranty and 8-year vehicle warranty, Wall Box included and charging card included). Peugeot strengthens its commitment to creating a more sustainable world through education by intensifying its collaboration with Born Free and Under the Pole associations.

Peugeot confirms its commitment to contribute to the achievement of the Carbon Net Zero goal and announces its intention to further accelerate this transition by relying on its 5 “E pillars.

Electric question for Peugeot

News in the most comprehensive electric range among major European brands. In 2024, Peugeot sold about 1.1 million vehicles worldwide and doubled its electric vehicle orders. In Europe, Peugeot was the fastest growing brand in sales of electric vehicles to private customers. In 2024, Peugeot returns to be the leader of electric vehicles in Europe in the B-segment and light commercial vehicle market.

The new 3008 has been a huge success, with more than 120,000 orders, of which 22% were represented by 100% electric E-3008s, a higher percentage than the segment average. In 2025, Peugeot is accelerating! Its range of 12 all-electric models will be further expanded to better support customers’ transition to electric vehicles. A new high-performance 100% electric version of the E-3008 and E-5008 will arrive in dealerships worldwide in the coming weeks: the 325-hp Dual Motor with all-wheel drive.

In combination with the standard 213-hp electric motor that drives the vehicle’s front wheels, an additional 112-hp electric motor provides power to the rear wheels. It offers 325-hp all-wheel drive. Peugeot continues to expand its SUV range in the first half of 2025: a 5-seat version of the Peugeot E-5008 will be launched. It is designed for customers looking for high cargo capacity without sacrificing driving pleasure. The latest edition of E-LION DAY places the 5 E’s at the center of its strategy. Alain Favey’s clear vision is to lead the brand on its journey to Carbon Net Zero. To get more information, the advice is to read directly the official press release of Stellantis in Argentina issued just today, February 14.