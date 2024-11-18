Celebrates 33 Stradale “2024 Best in Classic” award

At the Milano Autoclassica show, the award ceremony has taken place for “Best in Classic 2024,” the competition conceived and curated by the editorial staff at Ruoteclassiche (Editoriale Domus). The award is intended to celebrate the outstanding cars that have distinguished themselves in the last 12 months by winning over the hearts of enthusiasts and contributing to the social, cultural, and economic growth of the entire sector.

“Best in Classic 2024” award new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Divided into 11 categories, all sharing the unbreakable bond between creations of the past and present, the competition is now in its fourth edition and, as usual, has witnessed the participation of readers and users of the magazine, who chose the winner of the “Classic Car of the Year” and “Classic Car of Tomorrow” by casting their votes on the Ruoteclassiche Instagram channel. The other nine awards were bestowed by a jury of experts chaired by the magazine’s director Gian Luca Pellegrini.

This year’s winner of the coveted title of “Best in Classic 2024”, in the “Reloaded” category, is the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the Biscione brand’s new custom-built car based directly on the Tipo 33, a big name in world motoring and an icon of the 1960s, to this day still considered one of the most beautiful cars of all time. Made in only 33 exclusive units, the new two-seater coupé combines heritage and the future, and is produced according to a unique artisanal process, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques, and in the 1960s workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

The jury’s official citation

The jury’s official citation stated: “The new 33 Stradale is a car that manages to be a manifesto for the future and at the same time a tribute to the past. Its lines follow those traced in 1967 and yet speak of today, of new technologies and new propulsion systems. Lines that give shape to a dream, which has become a reality for only 33 fans of the brand.”

The success of the magnificent new 33 Stradale has definitely been determined by its undisputed sculptural beauty, with the introduction of new design elements from the brand’s new language of style. Specifically, the exterior epitomizes “necessary beauty” and features a perfect balance between proportions, volumes, and processing of the surfaces. Likewise, the interior stands out for its minimalist design, engaging environment, and materials that emphasize the driving experience, all while faithfully respecting the aesthetics and technology of the 1967 33 Stradale.

The ceremony

The ceremony was held at the evocative Stella Polare Congress Center at Fiera Milano, with the elite of the motoring world in attendance. Alejandro Mesonero, Head of Alfa Romeo Design, said when he accepted the award: “I am really proud to receive this prestigious award, bestowed on the 33 Stradale by Ruoteclassiche. The 33 Stradale project is the result of the courage of an exceptional team, which has a healthy pinch of madness. These are the ingredients that turn dreams into reality. The project is intended as a tribute to Franco Scaglione’s 1967 masterpiece and, at the same time, to anticipate certain distinctive features of future Alfa Romeo models. The upshot is an authentic manifesto of the Italian brand’s capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience.”