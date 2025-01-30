Dodge Viper RT/10 first delivered to Lloyd Treadway Chrysler Plymouth Dodge now at auction

This 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 was first delivered to Lloyd Treadway Chrysler Plymouth Dodge of Findlay, Ohio, and has covered 15,000 miles. Modifications include a revised exhaust system, “smooth” air intake pipes, a removable Autoform hardtop, 18-inch BBS Y-spoke wheels, 5/8-inch suspension lowering caps, and a Pioneer stereo. Finished in Viper Red over Quartz leather, the car is powered by an 8.0-liter V10 mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Key features of the Viper

This 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 example is finished in Viper Red (PRN) and features fog lamps, a removable rear window, a forward-opening clamshell hood and side exhaust tips. Clear lenses have been fitted for the front turn signals. Scratches are noted on the underside of the front bumper cover. The seller states that an uninstalled soft top is included in the sale. The 18-inch ACR-style BBS Y-spoke wheels are mounted with Toyo Proxes R888 R tires, which show date codes for 2017 and 2018. The RT/10 features power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel independent suspension, and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with RT/10-marked front calipers. The 1995 models were not equipped with ABS.

According to information delivered, EBC brake pads and 5/8″ lowering caps have been added. The removed 17″ three-spoke wheels are included in the sale and are shod with Michelin XGT tires. The cabin features Quartz leather-trimmed shell seats with matching dashboard, center console and door panels. Additional equipment includes air conditioning, hinged vinyl windows, a Pioneer stereo, and Viper-branded floor mats. A shift knob from a late-model Viper has been added. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel encloses a 180 mph speedometer and a tachometer with a 6k rpm red line. Auxiliary gauges for coolant temperature, oil pressure, fuel level and voltage are mounted atop the center console. The six-digit odometer shows 15k miles, about 800 of which have been added under the current ownership.

Equipment and engine of the car

The 8.0-liter OHV V10 was factory tuned to 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. Head gaskets were replaced and purchased from Tator’s Garage in South Salem, New York , and a factory-style exhaust system without catalytic converters was fitted to the car. A vacuum check valve was added to a valve cover, and additional modifications include “smooth” air intake pipes, a later Viper-spec radiator cap, and battery tender connectivity.

Removed exhaust components and head gaskets are included in the sale. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The window sticker lists initial delivery to Lloyd Treadway Chrysler Plymouth Dodge of Findlay, Ohio, as well as factory colors, options and a total price of $60,500. The Carfax report is free of accidents or other reported damage as of the first update in May 1999. For more information about the car, you can go directly to the Bring a Trailer website from which we have gathered the main information about the car. Also, we can note that the current price is 31,000 with an auction deadline in 5 days from today, January 30.