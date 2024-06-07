Dodge Viper: from supercar to off-road queen. An amazing Brown creation

In the car world, there are many cars that defy convention with the intent of trying to redefine the boundaries of what is classified as normal. Matt Brown’s Dodge Viper RT-10 is a clear and perfect example of this nonconformist spirit. Born as a completely sporty car, the Viper has undergone a change that has transformed it into a true off-roader. It was a feat that required a lot of ingenuity, passion and a healthy dose of imagination.

Matt Brown’s Dodge Viper RT-10: when a sports car meets an off-road vehicle

Matt Brown, is more than just a motorsport enthusiast. In fact, we are talking about an engineer with years of work experience in companies such as Tesla and NASCAR. His idea was quite clear. The intent was to want to create something unique, a fusion of the great power of the Viper and the adaptability of an off-roader. A very ambitious project that kept him busy for over a year. A challenge he worked on completely alone on every single aspect, from the design to the assembly of the vehicle.

Matt’s Viper involves more than just cosmetic adaptation. For starters, the chassis has been modified to increase ground clearance. At the same time, the suspension has been made to perform better to cope with rough terrain. The original tires have given way to ones with knobbly tires, managing to ensure optimal grip on all kinds of surfaces. The result is a vehicle with an aggressive and powerful appearance, but without giving up its sporty origins.

Under the hood of the new creation, the powerful 8.0-liter V10 engine from the original Viper still pulses. This kit is capable of delivering 400 horsepower and 664 Nm of torque. The rear-wheel drive and six-speed manual transmission have remained the same, true to the car’s sporty soul. This mix of power and ruggedness allows Matt’s Viper to take on any off-road challenge, with the possibility of being able to maintain a sporty ride, something that is not always possible.

Matt Brown’s creation is unique in the world, and it immediately aroused great interest and curiosity in the world of car enthusiasts. But Matt’s Viper is not seen as an end point, on the contrary, as a starting point. The engineer already has new improvements in mind to try to make his Viper even more extreme and high-performance. The future of this unique creation is yet to be discovered. We are confident that it will continue to amaze and inspire all those willing to put their ideas into the field.