Dodge Charger Daytona stars in Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is back for its ninth year, returning to M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, and bringing legally sanctioned drag racing to Detroit Metro’s famous Woodward Avenue on Saturday, August 10. A media preview, by invitation, of the annual horsepower fan festival will be held at M1 Concourse on Friday, August 9.

The ninth edition of MotorTrend Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge features the new Charger Daytona

The ninth edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will offer more performance than ever. Four-time Dodge NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan and Dodge’s European brand ambassador Ida Zetterström, who will make her NHRA Top Fuel debut later this year, will unleash their respective cars on the temporary Woodward Avenue drag strip on August 10. Hagan‘s Tony Stewart Racing teammate and Dodge fan-favorite driver Leah Pruett will also be present and participate in an autograph session with Hagan and Zetterström.

Saturday’s main Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event will also host the Direct Connection Grudge Race, back for the fourth consecutive year. Car builders with legions of online followers have received Direct Connection HurriCrate engines, derived from the high-power version of the 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo engine, to use as building blocks in their drag car build projects. Direct Connection is Dodge’s performance parts brand.

The new generation of Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger maintaining its title as the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car, driven by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The brand-new Charger will also offer performance choices through multi-energy propulsion options including the 550-horsepower Charger SIXPACK HO, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.