Dodge sales drop by half after switch from V8 to electric powertrains

For years, Dodge was synonymous with extreme power, with its legendary HEMI V8 engines propelling iconic models like the Charger, Challenger, and Durango. Supercharged setups, roaring exhausts, and outputs of up to 1,000 hp fueled the brand’s legend. Today, however, the strategy has shifted dramatically: the Durango remains the last model true to tradition, while the new generation of Charger has marked a definitive farewell to the V8, and the end of the Challenger, which has been withdrawn from the market with no new generation currently planned.

Dodge: end of the V8 era leads to 49% sales drop

Two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The new Charger debuted exclusively as an electric vehicle, with future gasoline-powered variants set to feature the Hurricane inline-six, marketed as the “Sixpack”. This move closes a historic chapter for enthusiasts, paving the way for more modern and sustainable solutions, while retaining aggressive styling and a sporty character in keeping with Dodge tradition.

However, the change hasn’t thrilled long-time customers. In Q2 2025, Dodge registered just 25,747 vehicles in the U.S., down 48% compared to the same period in 2024. The new Charger Daytona EV sold only 2,352 units, while a year earlier the outgoing Charger alone had exceeded 16,000 registrations in the same quarter.

Looking at the first half of 2025, the picture is even starker: only 4,299 Chargers sold, compared to more than 48,000 combined Chargers and Challengers during the same period in 2024. The Hornet, Dodge’s twin to the Alfa Romeo Tonale, also saw sales more than halved, while the Durango posted a modest 4% increase, not enough to offset the overall drop.

The result is a 49% decline in U.S. sales in the first half of 2025. Stellantis aims to reverse the trend with the launch of the Charger Sixpack and a new four-door version, but regaining lost ground will be no easy task. The U.S. market remains strongly attached to big traditional engines, as shown by Ram’s decision to reintroduce the HEMI V8 in the 1500 pickup after initially offering only the six-cylinder. However, Dodge’s CEO has hinted that the V8 might also make a return in the Charger.