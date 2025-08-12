Dodge Charger: CEO hints at the V8’s return to the muscle car lineup

For months, Dodge fans have been wondering if the legendary HEMI V8 might roar once again under the hood of the next-generation Charger. With the debut of the 2024 Charger Daytona and the upcoming 2026 Charger Sixpack, the debate over whether the iconic engine could fit into the new platform has been more heated than ever. Now, comments from CEO Matt McAlear are reigniting hopes.

Dodge Charger: could the legendary HEMI V8 really make a comeback?

The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 550-horsepower, turbocharged SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine, features a class-exclusive rear-wheel-drive mode that sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels, delivering effortless drifts and smoky donut spins.

Many enthusiasts have never truly accepted the absence of the V8, long considered the soul of the historic Charger lineup. While the current powertrains deliver strong performance, they haven’t fully replaced the visceral rumble and punch of the HEMI eight-cylinder. According to McAlear, bringing it back is not off the table, thanks in part to the high versatility of the STLA Large platform that underpins the new generation.

This multi-energy architecture was designed from the ground up to accommodate electric, hybrid, and traditional internal combustion setups, allowing Dodge to adapt its offerings to market demand and future regulations. It’s a strategy that leaves the door open for the V8’s return.

The political climate is also favorable. With more flexible emissions rules, Dodge has already resumed investment in internal combustion engines, as demonstrated by the HEMI’s return to the Ram 1500 lineup. McAlear confirmed the brand is moving in the same direction for the Charger, while still pursuing the electrification path initiated with the Daytona.

The goal, he reiterated, is to offer a diverse lineup capable of satisfying both traditionalists and new enthusiasts, blending the allure of combustion power with the performance and efficiency of battery-electric vehicles.

A possible HEMI V8 comeback had already been hinted at in recent months, but now, following the CEO’s statements, the prospect seems anything but remote. Rumors point to a debut in 2026, likely before year’s end, with sales starting in early 2027. More concrete details could come with the unveiling of Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s new industrial plan, expected in early 2026.