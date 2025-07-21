Dodge Hornet: future grows uncertain for Alfa Romeo Tonale’s twin

The Dodge Hornet is the sister model to the Alfa Romeo Tonale that is produced at Stellantis‘ Pomigliano plant in Italy and exported to America. In recent days, we reported that production has been halted pending clarity on what will happen with tariffs. According to Automotive News, even the planned facelift for the model, expected to arrive with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, has been suspended for the time being.

Dodge Hornet: production halted and SUV restyling also in doubt

According to Automotive News, Stellantis has postponed the start of production of the 2026 Hornet indefinitely, pending assessment of tariff impacts on imports to the United States. This would likely be an updated version of the model. The Alfa Romeo Tonale could also undergo a restyling by the end of this year or next.

The Dodge Hornet, like the Tonale, is produced in Italy and is going through a complex period, with tariffs potentially worsening the situation. The delay could also lead to definitive cancellation of production. In the United States, Dodge sold over 20,000 Hornets in the first full year and approximately 5,600 this year, suggesting that peak sales have already passed.

Until now, the Dodge Hornet has been very important for the Stellantis plant where it’s produced, ensuring a good number of units manufactured each year. Obviously, with tariffs, the situation changes radically and therefore the future of this model becomes uncertain. Much will depend on what happens in the coming months and also on decisions that will be made by Stellantis‘ new leadership, starting with the new number one, CEO Antonio Filosa, whose appointment was just ratified by Stellantis‘ general assembly meeting in Amsterdam.