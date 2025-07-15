Stellantis: major change coming for the 2026 Dodge Hornet

Stellantis has announced the suspension of production of the 2026 Dodge Hornet at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy. The decision is linked to uncertainty generated by new US tariff policies promoted by the Trump administration, which are forcing the group to revise its industrial strategy for the North American market.

Stellantis suspends Dodge Hornet production: US tariff uncertainty weighs heavily

The Dodge Hornet, designed exclusively for the United States, was previously produced in Italy and then exported overseas. But with the tariff increase now imminent, Stellantis has declared it wants to first “analyze the impact of protectionist measures” before defining a new plan.

The Hornet shares its platform and components with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and was intended to strengthen Dodge’s presence in the compact crossover segment. Designed to meet American tastes while maintaining a European touch, the vehicle was supposed to represent a key piece in the group’s US strategy.

However, trade tensions between the United States and Europe, combined with geopolitical instability, have forced Stellantis to pause the project, with direct consequences on Italian production destined for export.

Signs of the slowdown were already evident. According to union data, only 1,360 units were produced in the first half of 2025, a decline of more than 90% compared to the same period the previous year. From the second quarter onwards, the factory no longer assembled the Hornet, a sign that strategic evaluations had been underway for some time.

The suspension now feeds concerns about the industrial future of the plant and the employment impacts that could result from a potential definitive halt to the Hornet project. Currently, it makes more sense to move Hornet production to the United States, producing the model “in-house” that will then be sold directly in the country. It remains to be seen what Stellantis will decide to do following the announcement of 30% US tariffs on Europe.