Dodge Hemi Charger R/T 1968 to Mecum Kissimmee

At auction Mecum Kissimmee, a true four-wheel legend, is set to find a new owner. This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi, with its powerful HEMI engine and Dark Blue Metallic livery, is a priceless piece of history for any collector. The signatures of Don Garlits and Shirley Muldowney on the air cleaner also give it an extra touch of originality and make it a one-of-a-kind piece.

Limited edition Charger engine up for auction

The 1968 Dodge Charger is a legendary car as everyone knows, a symbol that no one confuses when it comes to American muscle cars. Now, at the Mecum Kissimmee auction, a particularly rare example of this car will be made available to enthusiasts. This is no ordinary Charger R/T, but a true one-off with a HEMI engine, one of only 264 produced in 1968 with an automatic transmission.

Under the hood is a powerful original and fully functioning 7.0-liter (426 cubic inch) V8 capable of delivering 425 horsepower thanks to twin 4-body carburetors. It has also been upgraded with a Mopar Performance camshaft. Finally, the engine is mated to the A727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission, which is also original.

This is a one-of-a-kind example. This 1968 Dodge Charger is particularly characterized by a combination of elements that make it a true work of art on four wheels. The Dark Blue Metallic (EE1) livery, a particularly rare color never before seen on an automatic model of this type, certainly gives the car an elegance that never goes out of style. The decision to order the car without the classic Bumblebee stripe was a very strong choice to highlight the clean, sleek lines of the bodywork. The 15-inch steel wheels with white stripe tires, a hallmark of 1960s muscle cars, complete a sporty and refined look. As for the interior, we can see that while retaining the original styling, there could be specific customizations, such as leather upholstery or wood details, which would further enhance its exclusivity.

Charger history and documents

This 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi is a particularly unique and historically valuable example. The car was purchased new from a Los Angeles dealer and was later customized with a very special touch, namely the chrome air cleaner bears the signatures of two very famous racing personalities, Don Garlits and Shirley Muldowney. Although the car underwent cosmetic restoration in 1992, the car retains its original nameplate, proving its authenticity.

The documentation that comes with the car is complete, including the original certificate and various historical documents. A report written by an expert in the field, Dave Wise, further confirms its authenticity and importance. As we have come to realize by now, this Charger R/T Hemi is not simply a classic car, but a true collector’s item. The Mecum Kissimmee auction therefore provides participants with a unique opportunity to come into possession of this very rare car. For more details and pictures, you can still visit the dedicated page on Mecum’s website.