Alpine white HEMI Superbird, a legend car at auction

Original Plymouth Superbird HEMI, restored to new condition will be sold

The Plymouth Superbird is a car that amounts to a legend, famous for its unmistakable looks and incredible performance. Originally created to dominate NASCAR races on the fastest tracks, the Superbird is now a highly sought-after collector’s car.

A limited production car

Very few units were produced of this car, and even fewer with the powerful 7-liter HEMI V8 engine. The model we are taking in question is one of these rare examples, which has undergone a complete and precise restoration, restoring the car to its original condition. Its authenticity is also guaranteed by complete documentation, which includes the original factory documents and a detailed history of the car. This makes the Superbird a very attractive investment for discerning collectors.

Under the hood of this car is a powerful HEMI engine, a perfect piece of engineering directly inspired by NASCAR racing. This powerplant, has always been synonymous with performance and toughness, and it is he who is the main protagonist of the Superbird. But of course such a powerful engine needs a company that can match it. That’s why the Superbird has been equipped with the A727 three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. This perfect mix ensures strong acceleration and precise road holding, every Superbird with the A727 transmission is equipped with the Performance Axle Package (A36). This package includes a SureGrip differential with a 3.55 axle ratio, a perfect combination for those seeking uncompromising performance and handling.

Exterior and interior features

The Superbird’s exterior appearance has obviously been put together so that it will not go unnoticed wherever it is. The body has been painted in an elegant Alpine White (EV1), and is characterized mainly by unique aerodynamic details that make it unmistakable. The simulated air intakes on the fenders, the special treatment of the rear window, the cone-shaped front sheet metal, and the spectacular rear spoiler with the Superbird logo are elements that certainly set it apart and highlight the aggressiveness and exclusivity of this car. In short, we can say that the exterior, unmistakably Superbird, expresses power and aggression. Functional pins on the hood, covered headlights and exclusive chrome trim highlight the car’s racing character. The 15-inch Rallye wheels have been fitted with Goodyear Polyglas GT tires, which are intended to greatly improve road grip at all times.

Turning instead to the interior of the car, we see how it provides the consumer with a sporty and functional atmosphere. The bench seats have been upholstered in black fabric with elegant silver stitching, and they certainly offer comfort appropriate to the style of the car. The instrument cluster, on the other hand, has been designed to make all the necessary information available to the driver, thus includes the option of the distinctive Tic-Toc-Tac (N96) panel. Convenience is further accentuated by the three-speed windshield wiper and Chrysler AM radio. The transmission has been mounted on the column, which allows for a sportier ride. This beautiful specimen will be auctioned off by Mecum Kissimmee on Saturday, January 18, 2025