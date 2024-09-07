Dodge electrifies Nitrocross: Hornet R/T FC1-X debuts in the 2024-2025 season

Four examples of this powerful 1,000-plus-hp electric, fielded by the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team, are preparing to take on the world’s best drivers. A long-awaited debut, marking Dodge’s entry into a young and dynamic market segment.

Dodge participates in the Nitrocross Series 2024-2025 with new Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X electric cars

The famous American brand Dodge is known for its vehicles characterized by sporty spirit and, above all, excellent performance. Recently the brand announced its big presence at a major event such as Nitrocross. There will be as many as four powerful cars participating, the model being the Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X, with which the American automaker will make its grand debut of the 2024-2025 season, putting itself to the test with the world’s best drivers of extreme circuits.

Nitrocross – open season from Sept. 7 and 8 Richmond Raceway

To best define Nitrocross, we can say that it is a motorsport discipline that combines the great speed that characterizes rallycross with the guaranteed spectacle that freestyle motocross can offer. In these races, riders compete on very mixed and different tracks, performing jumps, parabolic curves and off-road sections. This is a sport that, thanks to its dynamic nature, is becoming very engaging and very popular, especially among young audiences. The season is open from September 7 and 8 at Virginia’s Richmond Raceeay. Dodge brand CEO for Stellantis Matt McAlear also spoke on the subject, saying that nearly 75 percent, so a very high percentage, of the fans of this discipline are young kids between the ages of 18 and 34. This therefore, is the perfect opportunity for the Dodge brand to better expand its presence in the territory and beyond by also entering motorsports by introducing the Dodge Hornet to a very enthusiastic young audience.

Team Dodge at the Nitrocross Championship – Robin Larsson and the Dodge Hornet R/T FC1-X

At the wheel of the powerful Hornet R/T FC1-X, there will be a team of outstanding drivers, led by the reigning champion of the event namely Robin Larsson. Alongside the well-known champion, we will find young talents such as for example Lia Block, who holds the title of youngest driver in the history of the Group E class, along with other prominent names on the international scene to get involved. The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team, award-winning in the Nitrocross championship, will be responsible for putting the Dodge cars on the track, to their full potential.

The Hornet R/T FC1-X was developed exclusively for participation in Nitrocross. This vehicle is a true racing beast. It is presented to compete with more than 1,000 horsepower, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.4 seconds, and an ability to tackle jumps of more than 60 meters. A complete vehicle, which with its features has all the potential to try to literally dominate the event. The design also reflects its power, very aggressive and aerodynamic, consisting of a tubular and carbon fiber chassis with state-of-the-art suspension. Total equipment that ensures great agility and handling of the car that is difficult to match.

Dodge entry in the Nitrocross, the high-permormance electric show

By making a definitive entry into an event like the NItrocross. the Dodge brand is expressing in all respects its strong interest in high-performance electric mobility. In fact, the Hornet R/T FC1-X is surely a foretaste of the future technologies the brand will be able to offer the automotive world. Therefore, following the Nitrocross could be a very interesting option for everyone. It features non-stop action, with spectacular moves, jumps, drifts and overtaking at the limit of what is possible. Electric competition cars to get a close look at future technologies. Highly talented drivers, established youngsters and promising talents test themselves. In short, a pure spectacle for all motorsport fans. Now with the arrival of Dodge inside the event, the environment gets even more interesting. Its partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing combined with the use of the new Hornet R/T FC1-X car will surely be the start of the season that has just begun.