Rare 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Convertible at auction

This ultra-rare 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible with SHAKER package is one of only 130 left in Canada. Assemlled in Brampton, Ontario, this American muscle car sports a 5.7-liter V8 engine, a 6-speed manual transmission and only 28,000 km.

2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Convertible at auction

Great opportunity for classic and muscle car enthusiasts: a must-see moment has arrived, to say the least. In fact, a Dodge Challenger is currently at auction. For those who know it, this is obviously an iconic car that never ceases to be fashionable. But nevertheless, even though it is a famous model, the car that is at auction at the moment is even rarer than one could have imagined. We are talking about the 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Convertible.

Currently, this vehicle has covered only 28,000 kilometers, and is in true engineering masterpiece condition. Under the hood of this incredible car is a powerful 5.7-liter V8 HEMI engine, capable of putting out 375 hp and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. This equipment is perfect to pair with the Tremec 6-speed manual transmission to deliver a truly exhilarating and sporty ride to the max.

The Legendary Shaker Package

The highlight of this car, however, is the legendary Shaker Package, something that makes it even more special than it already was. This package was introduced to the market in 2014 and is an aesthetic and particularly functional kit, which is nostalgically reminiscent of 1960s muscle cars. The Shaker hood, however, in addition to being an aesthetic sign that certainly does not go unnoticed, also performs a very specific and even important function for the functioning of the car. It in fact, is responsible for channeling fresh air directly inside the V8 engine, markedly improving the engine’s performance.

Dropdop Custom Bodywork – convertible conversion

But that’s not all. This Challenger has been made even more unique by its conversion into a convertible, which was done by the famous body shop Droptop Customs. The company in question is located in High Springs, Florida, and has made a name for itself working to perfection for the world of car customization. In particular, they specialize precisely in Droptop converters, that is, changing the fixed roof to a convertible. The operation that was performed on this Dodge Challenger was quite complex, which required truly manic attention to every single detail. This was required to be able to ensure maximum rigidity of the structure and flawless integration of the electric soft top.

Refined and comfortable interior – high-end details

Regarding the interior cabin, we certainly find a very refined and comfortable ambience, thanks to the use of high-end materials such as, for example, Dark Slate Grey Nappa leather. Also the front seats are sporty and heated which provide passengers with excellent support, including lateral support, with the possibility of being able to adjust them electrically, for maximum subjective comfort.

Contrasting orange stitching and an embroidered “SHAKER” emblem on the front seatbacks give the car a sporty and unique feel. Also present is a 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat, which is very versatile and practical. There is also no shortage of cruise control and automatic climate control, so you can tailor the interior environment as you wish. The Uconnect system, on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch touchscreen, which features much of a Boston Acoustics system and satellite navigation system, both of which are intuitive and easy to operate. We also find a three-spoke steering wheel and a rear center armrest with related storage, for more comfort and convenience. To top it off, also find the Keyless Go system, which greatly simplifies access to the vehicle.

As we could notice from the equipment listed, this 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Convertible looks like a real investment. An extremely uncommon vehicle that, with the performance it has to offer and the aesthetic beauty, will surely become more and more appreciated over the years.

Then again, a car like the 2014 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker Convertible, which combines luxury and abrupt power with its V8, is not so easy to find on the market. At present, the price of the auction is $15,000 the bidding will only remain valid for a few days, but to keep up to date for any price fluctuations and also more information, you can visit Collector Car Canada.ca.