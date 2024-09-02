Dodge Hornet 2025: what’s new in this Model Year update

The Dodge Hornet marks a fundamental milestone in the brand’s century-long journey towards pure performance, emerging as the automaker’s first high-performance electrified vehicle. The 2025 Hornet model continues to revolutionize the rapidly expanding CUV segment, generating excitement thanks to an unmistakable fusion of muscular design and class-leading performance. This winning combination is made possible by a range of multi-energy powertrains and a series of unique performance features.

Dodge Hornet 2025: here’s how the SUV changes with the new Model Year

For the 2025 model, Dodge further refines the Hornet’s appeal by offering buyers a one-day formative experience at the Radford Racing School, the brand’s partner in promoting sports driving culture. The 2025 Dodge Hornet remains substantially unchanged, with the only novelty being optional paddle shifters for the GT version.

As with the 2024 model, the Hornet is available with two powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The entry-level Hornet GT is powered by the Hurricane4, a 2.0-liter engine that develops 268 HP. With a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, Dodge claims the GT can accelerate to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds in Sport mode.

The R/T‘s turbo four has a displacement of just 1.3 liters and drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, while a robust electric motor on the rear axle provides standard all-wheel drive. The engine also enables the PowerShot function, an overboost that generates an additional 30 HP for up to 15 seconds at a time and helps achieve that 0-62 mph sprint in 5.6 seconds. Official EPA figures for the 2025 R/T are not yet available but should not change from the 2024 numbers. With its 15.5 kilowatt-hour battery, the 2024 R/T can travel up to 37 miles in electric mode.

Both the GT and R/T are available in two trim levels, basic and Plus. Standard safety features on the Hornet include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure steering assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, and road sign recognition. The Tech Pack, available with both powertrains, adds automatic parking, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a driver attention monitor, and road sign recognition.

The Hornet GT‘s standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless access and start. Inside, there’s dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, six speakers, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and satellite radio.

In addition to its powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain, the R/T also has 18-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable heated front seats. With both engines, the Plus trim level adds a power tailgate, sunroof, navigation, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel (on the GT), wireless charging pad, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.