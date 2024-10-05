Dodge Durango, what the fourth generation on sale in 2027 will be like

After saying goodbye to Dodge‘s iconic V8 engine, the new generation of Durango still wants to maintain that tough and pure spirit. The vigorous performance that made the brand famous will remain a must, even without the celebrated Hemi and Hellcat. Codenamed “D6U”, the fourth version of the Durango will position itself among high-performance SUVs like those in BMW‘s M and Mercedes’ AMG lines, while the “normal” variants will compete with models like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Chevrolet Traverse, and other imposing SUVs.

Dodge Durango: here’s what the new generation might look like

In 2023, it was hypothesized that the Durango would be replaced by an electric SUV with the revived Stealth name, but the situation has evolved differently. After the agreement with UAW last fall, it emerged that the Durango will continue to be produced with both internal combustion and electric powertrains. The Stealth, which should debut a year later, will be a two-row version of the Durango, but both models will have much in common with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L.

It’s unlikely that Dodge will reconsider regarding the Durango, as it’s improbable that the brand will decide to abandon the important three-row segment, especially considering the scarcity of models in the currently offered range. Dodge, in fact, seems to have understood that real luxury for parents is speed, certainly not onboard space. This explains the 710 HP Durango SRT Hellcat, if we want to keep it simple.

The new generation, without the V8, will continue to embody the SRT philosophy, combining practicality and remarkable performance. Dodge will surely be capable of producing a version able to match, if not surpass, the Hellcat’s 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. With other cars struggling in the lineup, the Durango could become the pillar of sales and revive the brand’s rebellious image. The new Durango, built on the STLA Large platform, will likely include combustion engines, including the Hurricane turbocharged I-6 with outputs of 420 and 540 HP, along with more traditional options like the Pentastar V6.