Dodge Durango, the return of the V6 Pentastar is actually smart business

For a brief period, the Dodge Durango became synonymous with raw, unadulterated V8 muscle. But in a move that signals practicality might occasionally triumph over brute force, Dodge has reintroduced the beloved 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 2026 Durango GT lineup. This decision doesn’t just give the three-row SUV a much-needed entry-level model. It drops the starting price back below the forty-thousand-dollar threshold, severely undercutting the V8 models.

The return of the reliable Pentastar, with a respectable 295 HP, is not a sign that the HEMI has lost its shine. Quite the opposite. Durango demand is surging, with year-to-date sales through 2025 up 16%, marking the SUV’s best third quarter in 20 years.

Dodge had recently converted the lineup to exclusively V8 power, only to watch orders stack up as the HEMI supply line sputtered. To maintain this crucial momentum, Dodge reopened the books for the GT V6, effectively using the flexible Pentastar to bridge the gap while the V8 pipeline recovers.

The V6’s versatility is a key selling point. The engine, a staple across the Stellantis portfolio, offers smooth power and bulletproof reliability. In the Durango, it still manages a robust 6,200-pound towing capacity and delivers far superior fuel economy. For the everyday driver, the V6 option is a smart trade-off. You lose the chest-thumping HEMI rumble and the sheer straight-line shove. But you gain better range, lower running costs, and a price point starting at $38,995 (plus destination). This makes the Durango competitive with base three-row crossovers like the Ford Explorer.

The rest of the Durango family, of course, remains committed to excess. The GT HEMI AWD retains the 5.7L V8 (360 HP), the Durango R/T steps up to the 6.4L HEMI (475 HP). And the range is topped by the absurdly powerful, 710 HP Durango SRT Hellcat, which starts at $79,995. It also offers a “Jailbreak” customization model.