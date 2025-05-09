2025 Dodge Durango GT Plus gains new Blacktop Redline Package

Dodge renews its Durango lineup for 2025 with the introduction of a new aesthetic package designed for those who want a sporty and aggressive-looking SUV, but without necessarily opting for a V8 engine. This is called the Blacktop Redline Package and is available for the GT Plus trim with all-wheel drive. The goal is to offer a performance-inspired visual upgrade while maintaining the practicality and efficiency of the V6 engine.

2025 Dodge Durango: new Blacktop Redline Package arrives for the GT Plus version

The heart of the Durango GT Plus remains the reliable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, capable of delivering 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite choosing a less extreme unit compared to the HEMI V8, the SUV maintains solid towing capabilities, able to handle up to 6,200 pounds, thus confirming its suitability for the needs of an active family or those who enjoy trips with caravans or trailers in tow.

The new Blacktop Redline package focuses on aesthetics to stand out. It includes a series of elements that give the vehicle a more decisive look: 20-inch aluminum wheels with Black Noise finish, Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires, black roof rails, and glossy black exterior mirrors. The sporty look is completed by exclusive details such as the SRT-style hood, Crypto Sweep finishes, a leather-wrapped center console, and satin black badges on the rear. The interior is also updated with premium panels and black leather SRT Performance seats, for a more refined and bold environment.

Those who choose the Blacktop Redline Package can also count on a range of eight color options, including tones such as Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Octane Red, and the new Vapor Gray. The package is already available to order on the Dodge website in the United States and Canada, with a starting price of $3,495 US or $2,995 Canadian dollars.