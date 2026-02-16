Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 set for auction in Los Angeles

A Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is about to change hands, sparking strong interest among fans of the most extreme American muscle cars. The example, registered in 2023, will headline a sale organized by Mecum Auctions during the session scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Glendale, Los Angeles County, California.

1,039-HP Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 set for Mecum Auction in March 2026

No official estimates or confirmation of a reserve price have been announced yet, but it is clear that the amount required to take home this car will be anything but modest. The Demon 170 is one of the most radical production muscle cars ever built, a model engineered without compromise to dominate pure acceleration.

Identified by VIN 2C3CDZL95PH103182, this Challenger delivers extraordinary numbers. Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces up to 1,039 hp and 1,280 Nm when running on E85 fuel, while output drops to 913 hp and 1,097 Nm on E10 gasoline. These figures place it among the absolute leaders of high-performance combustion-engine cars and among the most powerful muscle cars ever made.

The auction example features a TorRed exterior, an intense red shade that further enhances the model’s dramatic presence, paired with a black interior. Inside, ventilated sport bucket seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara are designed to provide support during the most violent acceleration while maintaining comfort.

The enormous power is delivered to the ground through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission with steering-wheel controls, supported by high-performance suspension engineered to handle extreme longitudinal forces. Performance is simply brutal. With Launch Control engaged, the Demon 170 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in about 1.66 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 8.91 seconds, exceeding 151 mph at the finish line.

The Brembo braking system, visible behind the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, must manage enormous energy, while the dedicated chassis setup completes a package designed for extreme performance. This particular example also includes more than $20,000 in optional equipment, a detail that could further influence the final hammer price when the auction concludes.