2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC replaces the legendary Shelby GT500

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC made an early appearance at the 2026 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but Ford did not unveil it directly. Instead, the first images and details surfaced through a video published on Red Bull’s YouTube channel, starring Max Verstappen, who pushed the new American muscle car to its limits.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC breaks cover with track-focused setup

In the video, the Mustang Dark Horse SC tackles a handling-focused test, closing the lap with a time of 37.81 seconds. Interior footage offers several technical clues. Paddle shifters appear behind the steering wheel, and the sharp, rapid gear changes suggest the presence of a dual-clutch transmission, a significant departure from the traditional torque-converter automatic used on other Mustang variants.

The cabin clearly reflects the car’s track-focused mission. A cover replaces the passenger seat, the rear seats are completely removed, and the standard road setup gives way to a single racing bucket for the driver, paired with Crow Safety Gear racing harnesses. The layout recalls the previous-generation Shelby GT500, while pushing even further in terms of outright extremism.

The exterior also sets the Dark Horse SC apart from the naturally aspirated Dark Horse. The red example shown features a more aggressive front end and a dedicated aerodynamic package, highlighted by a large rear wing in place of the conventional spoiler. The active-valve exhaust system uses four rectangular tailpipes, while the chassis rides on high-performance Michelin tires designed exclusively for summer track use. Larger brakes are clearly visible, and the images strongly suggest the use of carbon-fiber wheels.

Ford has yet to confirm official specifications, but rumors point to a hardcore track package that may include carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon wheels, delivering an estimated 150-pound (68 kg) weight reduction. Under the hood, the Dark Horse SC is expected to rely on the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8, paired with an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger. For the transmission, insiders mention the Tremec TR-9070, already familiar to fans of the Shelby GT500.

On the dynamics side, reports reference a new generation of MagneRide suspension with forged components, a magnesium strut brace, and a five-level adjustable traction control system. More ambitious claims even suggest over 600 pounds (280 kg) of downforce at very high highway speeds, placing the Dark Horse SC in performance territory typically reserved for far more exotic sports cars.

If these figures hold true, the Dark Horse SC could surpass the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500. In that case, acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0–100 km/h) could drop below 3.3 seconds, with the quarter mile completed in under 10.7 seconds. Dealer availability is expected in summer 2026. And staying within the Mustang universe, Ford has also recently unveiled the Shelby Super Snake, a model that could easily challenge the formidable Mustang GTD.