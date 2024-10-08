Dodge Demon, the rarest specimens auction with VIN matched

This auction is seen as an altogether extra-ordinary event, as it brings together two historic American cars. Indeed, we are talking about a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, one of the first ones produced, and a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the latest evolution of this legendary muscle car. Both cars share several aspects, the first being definitely the name, after which also a similar very aggressive design. Above all, they also share a vehicle identification number (VIN), which are very similar to each other. In fact, they differ only by the last two digits that stand for the year of production. The auction is currently being held on BringATrailer.com

Equipment of the cars

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been a real revolution for the entire muscle car industry since it was first launched on the market. This car is equipped with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 HEMI engine capable of delivering up to 840 hp. A setup that has enabled the car to set new standards on tracks, acceleration and performance. The example currently up for auction is particularly interesting because of the excellent condition it is in. The car marks just 450 miles on the odometer, virtually as if it had almost just left the factory.

In contrast, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 represents the ultimate in Dodge muscle car performance. In fact, under its hood is an even more powerful engine: a supercharged 6.2-liter C170 HEMI V8, capable of developing up to 1,025 horsepower when powered by E85 fuel. This extreme version of the Demon was created to pay homage to the end of an era, namely that of powerful internal combustion V8 engines before the transition to electrification. This car is also equipped with the SRT Power Chiller which is used to redirect air conditioning coolant to cool the intercooler. This action helps keep temperatures in check when you are doing high-performance runs.

What makes this Demon pair so special?

So we can say that this pair of Dodges is presented to the public in a very attractive auction because of the many features that attract everyone’s attention. The matching VINs, this is the first particular detail that makes them absolutely unique and highly sought after by collectors all over the world. Both were produced in limited editions, which dramatically increases their value. As anticipated, they are both arranged to make extreme performance available to those behind the wheel. This comes from powerful engines, sports suspension to the max, and a host of technologies that have made them true race cars. Finally, their utterly excellent condition. The 2018 example is practically new, while the Demon 170 is a collector’s item straight out of the factory.

An opportunity not to be missed for muscle car enthusiasts and investors looking for unique pieces with steadily increasing value. An auction that will allow you to get your hands on two completely exclusive Dodge models. As a reminder, the auction for these magnificent cars will end on Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m. EDT on BringATrailer.com