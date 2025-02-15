Dodge sees potential in affordable sports car under $30,000

Stellantis is going through a profound transformation, especially after Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO. On this matter, Matt McAlear, Dodge’s CEO, recently made a statement that might please brand enthusiasts: “The V8 is no longer considered taboo within the company.” This openness comes after the launch of the electric Charger Daytona, a model that received numerous criticisms from traditional engine enthusiasts. Although McAlear admits these criticisms hurt, he remains convinced of the chosen direction, hinting at a possible V8 return for the muscle car.

Dodge is considering a sports car as the Viper’s “heir”

Dodge, which once produced what was considered the world’s best sports car, now finds itself facing fierce competition. But, despite this context, will there be room for a new Viper? According to The Drive, McAlear‘s response opens interesting scenarios, suggesting that Dodge might recreate the original Viper’s magic with a more accessible car for the general public.

“One of my favorite cars,” McAlear commented about this model. “I don’t know if it’s a necessity, but there’s definitely a desire, a want, and a market. In particular, I see room for two types of cars: an entry-level halo and a high-end halo.”

“Today, people have diverse interests and want to invest in various activities,” explains McAlear. “It’s difficult to dedicate yourself completely to a single passion, especially when talking about high-end cars.”

Currently, the most affordable fun car in Dodge’s lineup is the Charger, but with a starting price above $60,000, it can hardly be considered accessible. However, McAlear sees an opportunity in the sub-$30,000 segment: “There’s room for an essential weekend car, without frills like heated seats or advanced safety systems. A pure car, for those who dream of a Viper but can’t afford $100-120,000.”

“With the Charger, we’ve demonstrated we can create versatile cars,” explains McAlear. “But for future projects, we need to be as original as the Viper. We don’t want to challenge Corvette or Mustang, but create something unique, true to Dodge DNA.”

Regarding the rest of the lineup, McAlear recognizes the need for more accessible products. Currently, the Hornet is the only truly accessible option in Dodge’s lineup, but the company is working to expand its offering. “It’s important to have a value proposition to attract customers to the dealership,” admits McAlear, “but it’s not just about volume.”

“The beauty of being part of Stellantis is that we can rely on different brands for different needs,” he concludes. “Dodge can focus on two, three, or four products, as long as they’re well-defined and truly represent the brand.” McAlear emphasizes that value goes beyond the list price: “Dodge has always stood out for top-of-category performance. Even the Hornet, with its plug-in hybrid R/T version, offers torque comparable to a V8. Price is important, but we don’t make standardized products just to maintain a presence in a segment.”