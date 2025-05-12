2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack unveils major updates

In 2026, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is preparing for a series of important updates. After deciding to eliminate the R/T version, which was penalized by below-expected sales (over 3,500 units remain unsold), Dodge is now aiming to revitalize the lineup with a more targeted strategy.

Among the most anticipated changes is the return of the four-door configuration: a long-requested feature from enthusiasts that will finally be fulfilled. The Scat Pack will therefore be available in both two-door and four-door versions, alongside the Charger SIXPACK in the brand’s catalog. The goal is to expand the customer base by combining high performance and practicality.

The Scat Pack’s power will remain unchanged at 670 horsepower, but the Stage 2 badges will disappear: Dodge is abandoning the Direct Connection Stage kit program. The 2026 models will return to a more essential setup, without the distinctive logos of previous configurations.

Another development concerns the price: although official details have not yet been released, Dodge has confirmed to dealers that the new Scat Pack will be offered at a lower cost compared to the past, making it even more competitive.

The Track Pack is also changing. The track-oriented package, which includes adaptive suspensions, larger wheels and tires, Brembo brakes, and sport seats, will no longer be included as standard but offered as an option.

The 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will come with a combined Level 1/Level 2 charging cable, but will no longer include either the home charger or the $600 Free2Move charging credit.

Finally, there will be room for new aesthetic customizations: the stripe package seen at Springfest 2025, the Gloss Black hood, and a new set of Satin Carbon wheels reserved for the “Plus” variant, which will arrive later.

Production of the new Charger Daytona Scat Pack will begin by the end of the month at the Windsor plant in Ontario. With all these changes, Dodge aims to make its electric muscle car even more accessible and suitable for an increasingly wide audience of enthusiasts.