Dodge Charger’s V8 era comes to an end: here’s why

Finally, against all odds (or American enthusiasts’ nightmares), the first fully electric muscle car has arrived. We’ve admired it, listened to it, and, in some way, tested it. The Dodge Charger Daytona has already garnered numerous reviews, many of them positive, especially regarding its smooth driving and technological innovation.

The disappearance of the legendary HEMI V8 engine remains a bitter pill to swallow for more traditionalist enthusiasts. Many fans hoped that Dodge might one day bring back a muscle car with the V8’s roar. However, it needs to be said once and for all: current circumstances make the possibility of this mythical return unlikely.

Dodge Charger, the new generation won’t have the V8 engine: hopes end for enthusiasts

Carlos Tavares, former CEO of Stellantis and supporter of abandoning V8s in favor of more sustainable solutions, has left a decisive mark on this transition. Even if a change in emissions policies could make a return to the past easier, technical limitations and the brand’s strategic direction seem to close every possibility.

A Dodge engineer, during the presentation of the new Charger, confirmed that the STLA Large platform, on which the model is based, is not designed to accommodate such a bulky engine as the V8. Although technically feasible with radical modifications, this choice would go against the brand’s current philosophy, focused on electrification and innovation. Stellantis, to complete the picture, has also reiterated that there are no plans for a future Charger with a V8 engine.

Dodge, therefore, is betting everything on the electric Charger Daytona and, for gasoline enthusiasts, on the six-cylinder Charger Sixpack ICE arriving next year. For those still seeking the rumble of a V8, the Ford Mustang S650 remains one of the last available options with an engine comparable to the Hemi. The sunset of the V8 thus marks the end of a glorious era for muscle cars in favor of the electric revolution’s assertion. Nothing left to do but surrender.