Dodge Charger Daytona is born in the factory, here the video

Dodge Charger Daytona is being reborn on modern production lines at the Stellantis plant in Windsor. The Stellantis plant in Windsor, is particularly known for the creation of automotive legends such as the Chrysler Cordoba and the fourth generation Dodge Charger. At present, it proves to be once again the protagonist of a pivotal chapter in automotive history around the world. Today, within its walls, the new era of the Dodge Charger Daytona is coming to life. In case there is anyone who is not aware of the car in question, we are talking about an electric car that carries on the tradition of American muscle cars

The production of the new Dodge Charger Daytona

In 2023 Stellantis made public a major reorganization of the Windsor Assembly Plant having as its main objective to adapt it to the production of vehicles built on the new STLA Large architecture, which is tightly designed to support multi-energy engines. This technological upgrade allowed the automotive group to be able to start production of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, which began production just a few months ago, during the course of the summer season.

Production of the Dodge Charger Daytona is currently in full swing at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, which is located in Ontario, Canada. We are talking, in this case, about a plant with an impressive area, which is mainly known for being the production center for the Chrysler minivan line. Despite the fact that it is a rather infamous site, probably not everyone is aware of the fact that back in 1975 the same plant had assembled the fourth generation of the Dodge Charger, flanking it with the very famous Chrysler Cordoba, which was a huge success at the time. So, we are by no means talking about just any factory that produces cars, but a manufacturing center of some significance.

Windsor accelerates for production of new Dodge model

The plant right now is particularly focused on accelerating work to prepare for the launch of the new four-door Dodge Charger Daytona. In fact, the current forecast is that its production startup should be scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. This new model shares the same STLA Large platform and much of the body design with the two-door version, although the main difference lies in moving the B-pillar to the rear.

This important detail will make it possible to transform the Dodge Charger Daytona into a decidedly authentic sedan, making a more versatile option available to everyone and suited to the needs of a wider audience. Just a few days ago Stellantis released a video showing the various stages of production of the new Dodge Charger Daytona at the Windsor plant. The video that was released obviously does not offer a complete view from the beginning to the end of the production process, but the main moments can still be noted. Although Dodge originally planned to begin deliveries of the Dodge car this summer, due to some delays the first customers will not receive their cars until early 2025.