Dodge Charger Wagon: here’s what the Magnum’s successor could look like

The possible return of a station wagon to the Dodge lineup, envisioned as a successor to the legendary Magnum, remains a recurring topic among fans of the American brand. However, no concrete rumors currently suggest that such a model could debut anytime soon. Even so, digital designers continue to explore the idea, and this is exactly the case with the Dodge Charger Wagon imagined by digital creator Nikita Chuicko, known on social media as Kelsonik.

Dodge Charger Wagon imagined as a modern Magnum successor

According to the artist, the time feels right to revisit the concept of an American performance wagon. Over the years, he has repeatedly reinterpreted the idea of a modern Magnum based on the latest generation of Dodge’s muscle car. In this version, the Charger Wagon wears a deep crimson paint finish paired with a contrasting black aerodynamic kit. Oversized aftermarket-style wheels with wider tires, matching red brake calipers, and a full widebody kit with flared fenders complete the aggressive look.

Interestingly, the render retains the front aerodynamic layout of the electric Dodge Charger Daytona, which suggests a fully electric foundation. However, many brand enthusiasts hope that a potential Charger Wagon would launch at least with a hybrid powertrain, if not with a traditional combustion engine, which would better reflect the spirit of classic muscle cars.

Like all Stellantis brands, Dodge now awaits clearer direction from the group’s new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who is expected to outline future strategies during 2026. What already seems clear is the group’s intention to focus heavily on North America, where Dodge, alongside Jeep and Ram, represents a key commercial pillar. As a result, new models are expected in the coming years, very likely still powered by combustion engines.

This shift reflects Stellantis’ recent change of course following declining U.S. sales, which pushed the group to rethink its accelerated transition to full electrification. For a Dodge station wagon, the road may still be long. Nevertheless, the continued interest from fans and designers shows that the appeal of the Magnum has never truly faded.