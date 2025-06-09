Dodge Charger: the return of the Pentastar V6 could save the muscle car from electric decline

Dodge’s new era is being written amid uncertainties and experimental choices. After the departure of the former CEO in 2024, the automaker is trying to realign its identity. At the top of the list of open issues is the Dodge Charger lineup, which could soon welcome back an old friend, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine.

Dodge Charger Pentastar V6 rumors grow as brand seeks post-HEMI identity

After bidding farewell to the beloved HEMI V8 engine, many enthusiasts felt “betrayed.” The new Dodge Charger, in fact, was received coldly by those who still dreamed of a muscle car with an unmistakable roar. Electrification has taken over, with models like the Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack, equipped with electric motors producing 496 and 670 HP. Yet, despite the performance, the HEMI soul seems to have disappeared, even though Dodge tried to replicate its sound through the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which however divided the audience.

Stellantis, however, could change course, and increasingly persistent voices are emerging about the return of the V6 Pentastar, a solution already extensively tested and still in production at various plants in Michigan and Mexico. The unit, launched in 2009 and updated in 2016 with new technologies and better efficiency, has appeared on numerous Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and naturally Dodge models.

According to rumors, a Charger with Pentastar engine could be positioned around $50,000, offering a more accessible alternative compared to electric versions (like the Daytona starting over $59,000) and future ones with Hurricane engine at $76,000. A move that would meet the needs of those seeking thermal performance at a more affordable price, keeping the muscle spirit alive albeit in a more sustainable context. Furthermore, teasers and news leaks, such as photos leaked from the Stellantis plant in Kokomo, Indiana, with the indication “PX”, meaning “Phoenix”, the codename for Pentastar, have fueled speculation.

At the moment there is no official confirmation. But if the V6 Pentastar really returned under the hood of the Dodge Charger, we could witness not only a technical revival, but also a return to roots, capable of satisfying muscle car enthusiasts. Meanwhile, there is also talk of a Dodge Charger version with HEMI V8 engine, expected for the end of 2026.