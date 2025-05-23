Dodge Charger SIXPACK: the gasoline version delayed once again

Dodge is progressively completing the range of its iconic Charger, a model that symbolizes power and muscular style. After the debut of the electric two-door Daytona variant, already spotted in American dealerships since the beginning of the year, the brand has recently unveiled the sedan version of the Charger Daytona as well, officially arriving on the market in the coming weeks. However, enthusiasts of internal combustion engines will have to wait a bit longer.

Dodge Charger SIXPACK launch pushed to second half of 2025

Despite initially being scheduled to arrive in dealerships by summer 2025, Dodge has updated its plans, announcing that the version with an internal combustion engine will be launched in the second half of 2025.

A detail that wasn’t obvious, but present in the recent official announcement about the new electric sedan, revealed this change in the release schedule. Even though summer technically begins on June 21st, it’s possible that Dodge is planning a slight delay, perhaps to July, but the wording “second half of the year” gives the company all the necessary margin to finalize the Charger SIXPACK project.

The all-new Dodge Charger offers performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. (shown here) powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

Meanwhile, the electric market seems to be slowing compared to initial expectations. Dodge has even postponed the launch of the Charger Daytona R/T, the entry-level electric version with 496 horsepower, due to ongoing evaluations of the impacts of US tariff policies. Already in 2023, rumors were circulating that strong demand for the gasoline version could accelerate its release, moving it up from late 2025 to early summer. However, recent macroeconomic developments and uncertainties related to tariffs and the political context have forced Dodge to revise its strategies.

According to Motor1, questions have apparently been sent directly to the parent company to obtain further clarification on the new launch timeline for the Charger SIXPACK. Additional details won’t be long in coming. Those who will definitely be left disappointed are those who wanted a brand-new Charger with all the muscle and internal combustion engine.