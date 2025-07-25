Dodge Charger Sixpack: the gasoline engine roar video

The debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona, the all-electric version of the historic muscle car, did not create too much excitement. Despite a series of significant discounts, sales stood at only 4,299 units in the first six months of the year. This figure suggests that a substantial portion of Dodge enthusiasts, particularly fans of the powerful Hemi engine, have not welcomed the transition to electric as enthusiastically as they should.

The future is not just electric: coming soon, the Charger Sixpack

Dodge is not going to give up and adapt to the electric vehicle market. At least not entirely. In fact, the second half of the year will see the introduction of two new models that could shake up sales of the Charger range. In addition to a revised electric sedan, the focus is all on the Dodge Charger Sixpack. This version promises to delight combustion engine diehards, being equipped with the Hurricane 3.0 twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. It will be available in two power configurations: one with 420 hp and a high-performance version with an impressive 550 hp.

Video rumble of the gasoline engine of the Dodge Charger Sixpack

Now here we can see a video that is making the rounds on the web has captured for the first time the unmistakable roar of the gasoline engine of the Dodge Charger Sixpack. This new coupe promises to mark a turning point, offering an interesting middle ground between electric and thermal. Dodge’s goal is clear: to combine high performance with greater efficiency than traditional V8 powertrains to intercept a wider and more diverse audience.

Although Dodge has not yet made a launch date official, the wait for the Charger Sixpack appears to be coming to an end. The most concrete clue comes from a Reddit user who captured the coupe while filming a commercial. The footage, filmed a few blocks from Detroit’s Comerica Park, shows the bright red coupe as it accelerates hard and performs a thrilling controlled skid on a curve. The filming took place in the middle of downtown, with the streets closed to traffic and the presence of a drone filming the entire scene before takeoff. This sighting fuels excitement and suggests that the Dodge Charger Sixpack’s arrival on the market is now imminent.

Fans of these engines know that nothing beats the unmistakable sound of a powerful engine like this. In fact, the new Dodge Charger Sixpack answers this need with a real exhaust system, offering a far more immersive acoustic experience than the artificial sound of its electric counterpart. Although the timeless appeal of the V8 remains unmatched, the roar of the Sixpack promises to capture attention.

While we await more details about the car in the coming weeks, price remains the biggest unknown. The electric version, the Charger Daytona 2025, has a starting cost of $59,595, a significant increase over the Challenger 2023 model, which started at $32,800. There is speculation that the gasoline version of the Charger Sixpack may be more affordable than the electric model, but this remains speculation until further official announcements.