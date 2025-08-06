Dodge Charger Outlaw: what the trademark really reveals

Dodge is preparing to bring the internal combustion engine back to the forefront with a new designation that promises to create buzz. After registering the “Outlaw” and “Charger Outlaw” trademarks at the beginning of 2025, the American brand seems ready to launch a completely new model for the 2026 model year: the Dodge Charger Outlaw, a combustion muscle car designed to reaffirm the brand’s roots.

Dodge Charger Outlaw: the return of internal combustion with a new name and lots of power

The all-new Dodge Charger offers performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. (shown here) powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

Unlike many nostalgia operations, Outlaw is not a revival. The name, never used before in the Dodge lineup, represents an unprecedented addition to the brand’s language. The only remote reference is a Plymouth concept from the ’90s, which never made it to production. In a context where the electric versions of the Charger Daytona (R/T and Scat Pack) are disappointing both market and public expectations, the debut of a combustion alternative appears as a strategic move to win back more traditionalist enthusiasts.

Under the Outlaw’s hood will be the Hurricane High Output engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, capable of producing 550 HP and 707 Nm of torque, figures that exceed even those of the famous HEMI V8 6.4-liter from the Scat Pack. All paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (880RE) and all-wheel drive.

The range will consist of the Outlaw, the flagship version, and the Standard Output variant (GT) with 420 HP and 637 Nm. In terms of performance, the Outlaw should sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, while the GT takes 4.7 seconds.

Some recent footage in Detroit, where a Charger filmed in action emitted an authentic rumble far from the synthetic sound of the Daytona EV‘s Fratzonic Exhaust, could already anticipate the Outlaw’s debut. Details like dedicated badges on fenders and trunk would further confirm the identity of the spotted models.

The combustion Charger positions itself as a direct response to public disappointment with electric muscle cars, offering an experience closer to the traditional one. Dodge, for its part, continues to boast the Daytona Scat Pack EV as the world’s most powerful muscle car (670 HP), ignoring rivals like the Ford Mustang GTD with 815 HP from a supercharged V8 engine.

The Outlaw’s supremacy could still be short-lived. According to internal sources cited by Butter da Insider and TK’s Garage, Stellantis is reportedly considering reintroducing HEMI engines between 2027 and 2028. Until then, the Outlaw will be the combustion pinnacle of the Charger lineup.

Meanwhile, rumors about an upcoming discontinuation of the Daytona’s electric variants (both R/T and Scat Pack), due to the impact of new tariffs and below-expected sales, continue to gain credibility.