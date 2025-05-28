Dodge Charger: here’s how it would look as a station wagon

Digital designer Nikita Chuicko, known on social media as Kelsonik, has imagined a wagon variant of the new generation electric Dodge Charger, creating an interpretation that has car enthusiasts talking. Compared to the coupe silhouette of the original model, this version adopts a more vertical and muscular rear end that clearly recalls the legendary Dodge Magnum SRT8, one of the most iconic station wagons ever produced.

Dodge Charger Wagon: the render that makes enthusiasts dream

Unlike the Magnum, which was actually commercialized in the 2000s, this Charger Wagon exists only digitally. However, the modifications made are not limited to the rear area: the artist opted for a widebody kit, further modifying the lines of the base model to give it an even more aggressive and credible presence. Also noteworthy is the hood with functional air intakes, which suggests the possible presence of a combustion engine rather than a 100% electric configuration.

Although the idea of a Dodge Charger Wagon or a return of the Magnum SRT8 fascinates many enthusiasts, it’s hard to think that Dodge could really pursue this path. The American market has now abandoned wagons in favor of SUVs and crossovers, and even if such a product would find a niche following, it doesn’t seem to be among the brand’s priorities.

In the past, there was much talk about the possibility of Alfa Romeo introducing a Giulia Sportwagon, hypothesized precisely for the next generation of the model, which will share platform and some engines with the new Dodge Charger. For a period, the arrival of a wagon seemed plausible, especially to win over the European public, which has always been more receptive to this type of body style.

However, with recent delays in the development of the new Giulia and Stelvio, the plans seem to have changed. Despite strong interest from Alfa Romeo fans, Alfa Romeo seems today focused on other priorities, and the project for a Giulia wagon has once again slipped into the background.