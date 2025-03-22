Dodge customizes the new Charger Daytona at Spring Fest 2025

Dodge brand returns to SoCal Spring Fest enthusiast event, showcases customized Dodge Charger Daytona muscle cars

Spring Fest 2025, a gathering of passionate Dodge enthusiasts set for March 21-22 in Southern California – California has been among the top-selling states for Charger sales in the United States and is the largest EV market in the country, selling three times the number of EVs as the next largest market. Spring Fest attendees can vote on potential future exterior colors for the next-gen Charger.

The customized new Charger Daytona at Spring Fest 2025

Spring is here, and Dodge is heading back to Spring Fest! Started in a Southern California parking lot in 2004 by enthusiast John Fortuno, over two decades Spring Fest became a mecca for Dodge Charger, Challenger, Magnum and Chrysler 300 fans who came to celebrate their beloved rides, drawing fans from around the country and the world.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona, customized with Fratzog dual stripes with red trim.

After a five-year hiatus, Spring Fest is back March 21-22, 2025. This year, Dodge is showcasing the all-new, next-gen Dodge Charger, and bringing some custom looks along for the ride. With its 1968-inspired design cues, aggressively broad stance, standard widebody frame, patent-pending R-Wing and high-impact exterior paint colors, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car continues to push the boundaries of design, and Dodge is pushing even further with some custom looks.

“California has been among the top-selling states for Charger and is the largest EV market in the United States with more than 376,000 EV registrations last year alone – that’s three times the number of EV registrations than the next closest state, so there’s a huge opportunity to reach new customers and Charger fans alike,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “Spring Fest is one of the many customer events that gives us a great opportunity to meet with our owners in this region in person, give them a chance to learn about our newest products, show potential new customization options and get their direct feedback.”

Open communication and hearing directly from enthusiasts drives new ideas and collaboration, and the Dodge brand and design teams are on hand for roundtable discussions and customer clinics at Spring Fest to generate feedback on the next-gen muscle car. Attendees can also vote on potential future exterior colors for the Charger.

Fratzog dual stripes

Stripes have long been a popular customization option for Dodge muscle lovers looking to add a distinctive look to their vehicle. Using the Fratzog logo – the new symbol of Dodge brand next-generation vehicles – Dodge brought to life a Charger modified with matte black Fratzog dual stripes that help the Charger stand apart from the pack with red trim accents and a unique, repeating Fratzog logo pattern that fills the inside of each stripe.

The stripes are compatible on Charger Daytona muscle cars with both glass and steel roofs and are specially designed to allow occupants to view the Fratzog pattern while looking through glass-roof equipped Chargers.

For complete information on the all-new Dodge Charger, consumers should visit Dodge.com.