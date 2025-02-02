Dodge Charger Daytona even more aggressive thanks to new widebody kit from GOM Styling

Here it is now possible to transform your electric muscle car with an all-new, more aggressive, custom look

The exclusive widebody kit for the Dodge Charger Daytona

The new Dodge Charger Daytona-the American automaker’s latest electric muscle car-is an eye-catching car in itself, but for enthusiasts who want an even more imposing appearance, GOM Modeling (@gomstyling) has announced the opening of pre-orders for an exclusive widebody kit.

This kit, produced by Fortune Automotive Design Inc. evokes the muscular lines of the iconic Dodge Challenger and Charger Widebody, with widened fenders that give the car an unprecedented aggressiveness.

The package includes fender and side panel extensions, a ducktail spoiler and other modifications designed to further enhance the impressiveness of this electric muscle car.

Although the Charger Daytona already boasts considerable width, especially in the Scat Pack version with Track Pack, which mounts 325 rear tires, this widebody kit satisfies the desire of those who appreciate the pronounced fenders of previous models. Let’s read below about the details of the widebody kit for the Dodge Charger Daytona

GOM Modeling launches widebody kit for pre-order

GOM Modeling, a leading automotive tuning company, has launched this widebody kit for pre-order at an incredibly affordable price: just $3,500. This kit allows you to widen the body of your Charger Daytona, giving it an imposing, muscular look typical of race cars. The design has been studied down to the smallest detail to integrate perfectly with the car’s original lines, without distorting its identity. But such a widebody kit is not limited to a simple cosmetic restyle; it significantly intervenes in the car’s appearance, accentuating its muscular and aggressive lines. Enlarged fenders and oversized side panels give the Daytona an imposing road presence, while the ducktail spoiler adds a sporty, aerodynamic touch.

The widebody kit for the Charger Daytona is a clear homage to the heritage of the Dodge brand, which has always been synonymous with power and performance. References to widebody models of the past are evident, but reinterpreted in a modern, futuristic key, in keeping with the car’s electric soul.

Installation of the kit is relatively simple and can be done by an industry professional. Once fitted, GOM Modeling’s widebody kit will transform one’s Charger Daytona into a unique and unmistakable car. But the biggest advantage of this kit is the possibility of getting a widebody look in advance of the release of Dodge’s official version. In fact, the American automaker has not yet announced a Widebody variant of the Charger Daytona, so this is an unmissable opportunity to stand out from the crowd by really having the exclusivity of a custom muscle car.

Electric Dodge Charger Daytona and hopes pinned on SIXPACK models

Recall that after a long wait, about a month ago, the Dodge Charger Daytona finally arrived at North American dealerships. This model marks Dodge’s entry into the world of electric vehicles, with a model that has been well received by enthusiasts.

To give a quick recap, the brand’s sales in 2024 are down 29 percent from 2023; indicating the need for a significant recovery, and the new generation Charger is called upon to do its part. Therefore, considering that the Daytona represents a great leap into the unknown, hopes are pinned especially on its combustion-engine version, the SIXPACK twin-turbo models, which are expected to arrive by summer 2025.