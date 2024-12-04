2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T reaches steep $74K price point in Canada

After seeing what the maximum price of the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack could be in Canada when choosing all the most expensive customizations, let’s see what could also be the price of the R/T version. In the case of the Scat Pack, you can easily exceed 100,000 Canadian dollars, perhaps too much for a non-luxury electric vehicle. How much will the Charger Daytona R/T cost?

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T: here’s how much it costs with all options in Canada

Thanks to the “Build and Price” function on the manufacturer’s website, it’s possible to discover, by adding all available options, what could be the maximum price of the electric muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T starts at 57,790 dollars and, with all customizations, reaches just under 74,000 dollars. For example, only white is included as a color, while all other options have a surcharge of 695 dollars.

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T comes with three comprehensive option packages. The Blacktop package at $2,005 features 20-inch by 9-inch black aluminum wheels, all-season 255/45R20XL tires, and dark exterior badging. Moving up to the Sun and Sound package at $3,695, you’ll find an Alpine audio system with 18 high-performance speakers and subwoofer, along with a full glass roof and special paint process.

The most comprehensive option is the Plus Group at $9,495, which substantially enhances both comfort and technology features. This package includes sophisticated touches like ambient light color control, an augmented HUD, and automatic high beam control. The exterior is enhanced with multifunctional black mirrors featuring logo lights, memory settings, and heating capability. Interior amenities are abundant, including an illuminated front storage bin with a frunk, various LED lighting elements throughout, and premium door and instrument panel trim.

The Plus Group also incorporates numerous technological conveniences such as map display in the cluster, power adjustments for mirrors and trunk, premium interior accents, high-quality LED headlamps, and a power telescopic/tilt steering column. Additional features include rain-sensing wipers, smartphone-as-key functionality, a Surround View camera system, windshield wiper de-icer, and wireless charging pad. The package is rounded out with memory settings for radio, driver’s seat, and mirrors, as well as global power windows with remote control capability.

Consequently, selecting all optional boxes, the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will cost 73,875 Canadian dollars. The car manufacturer probably fears not selling enough units of these electric models, as seen also in the recent unusual offers for new vehicles, since it has moved up the release of the new ICE Charger by five months, arriving in 2025.