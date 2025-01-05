Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170: 8.8 seconds over the quarter mile, a new record

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has broken a new quarter-mile record

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the latest evolution of the legendary American muscle car, recently demonstrated a decidedly unstoppable force on the track. With a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing more than 1,000 horsepower, this super car has shattered every record, leaving industry enthusiasts around the world speechless.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 world’s most powerful muscle car

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 has been the star of a record-breaking feat on the track after proving to have unparalleled characteristics. Equipped with a powerful 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, the Demon 170 is capable of developing more than 1,000 horsepower when powered by E85 fuel, an achievement that gives it the title of the world’s most powerful street muscle car.

The officially declared performance is already particularly noteworthy, with a 0-400-meter acceleration time of 8.91 seconds. Nevertheless, a production example managed to exceed this limit, bringing the stopwatch to a halt at 8.8 seconds. A video posted online showed the car starting from the starting line with less than perfect initial traction, lifting the front wheels in a short wheelie. Despite this loss of grip, the Demon 170 p still managed to complete the quarter mile with a final speed of over 151 mph, a truly record-breaking achievement.

The car’s owner was also keen to point out that the car is completely original, without any kind of modification or special tuning, which therefore confirms the Demon 170’s extraordinary capabilities from the stock configuration. This achievement is certainly a new benchmark for muscle cars, demonstrating the exceptional engineering behind the production of this car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 muscle car in competitions with modern supercars

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a high-performance sports car that has been featured in several drag races in recent months. In particular, we have seen it participate in events held at the Maryland International Dragway and the Northeast Dragway in North Carolina. The last race was the one during which she took on a Nissan GT-R, where she was distinguished by the Demon 170’s outstanding achievements. In fact, the car managed to cover the quarter-mile in less time than the automaker estimated, which shows its even greater power and acceleration than what is expected during production.

Equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 1,025 horsepower and 945 Nm of torque, the Demon 170 was created specifically for drag racing. Thanks to these features, the car is able to accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h (60 mph) in just 1.66 seconds, an achievement that thus places it at the level of the highest-performance supercars on the market, but at a much lower price.

The performance of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 has shown the world how American muscle cars, which have traditionally always been associated with muscular design and powerful sound, can currently be pitted against more modern sports cars.