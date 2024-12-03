Is Stellantis secretly working on a new V8 engine?

Although Stellantis is increasingly focused on electrifying its brands’ vehicle lineup, they are reportedly secretly working on a new V8 engine for Dodge muscle cars. The demand for electric vehicles is actually experiencing a significant decline, which has prompted major automakers like Ford and Chevrolet to slow down their production of fully electric cars, revising their plans to offer an exclusively electric lineup in the near future.

Is Stellantis developing a new V8 engine for Dodge muscle cars?

Meanwhile, with Donald Trump returning to the White House, the electric vehicle tax credit and strict fuel efficiency standards imposed during Joe Biden‘s presidency could soon become just a memory, thus giving automakers the necessary push to continue developing internal combustion engines. This is happening despite the common belief that the era of combustion engines is coming to an end, while the industry faces dismay over the fact that electric vehicles are still far from being an economically profitable business.

In the context of this transition, Stellantis’ Dodge brand, which has already made the Charger Daytona available for orders, seems to be missing the legendary V8 engine. According to rumors, Dodge might have eliminated the beloved HEMI not as a final farewell, but to make room for a new version of the V8 engine.

It is said that this will be a powertrain that would involve electrification in an attempt to reduce Stellantis’ fleet’s average fuel consumption. Specifically, it is said that with this new engine, Dodge would try to squeeze more power from a smaller displacement, something that automakers have successfully tried to do over the last decade.

The history of the HEMI engine is truly rich and fascinating, characterized by a long evolution that has seen the transition from smaller versions like the 5.7 to more powerful and legendary models like the 6.2 Hellcat and Demon. These engines, known for their incredible power and performance, have powered some of the most iconic and beloved muscle cars in automotive history, vehicles that have become true symbols of American car culture.

The disappearance of these HEMI engines has left a void that has also affected the brand’s sales. However, the idea of a new V8 engine could mark a rebirth for the brand, giving rise to a new era that preserves the appeal and tradition of internal combustion engines, while potentially incorporating new technologies and innovations. This could represent a comeback for the brand, allowing Dodge to continue offering engines that evoke strong emotions among enthusiasts, carrying forward tradition without abandoning modernity.