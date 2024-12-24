Pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with VIN matched to auction

Both Dodge Challenger SRT Demons, the 2018 one and the 2023 one (the 170), are numbered and rather rare examples, occupying position 1,823 out of about 3,300 units produced for their respective year of production. Both were purchased by the same owner from the same dealership, All American Dodge in Odessa, Texas.

Dodge-mounted V8 power and equipment

The name “Demon” has been associated with the Dodge manufacturer since 1971, when it appeared on a variant of the Dart. In 2018, this appellation was revived for the highest-performance version of the Challenger SRT. The latest production run, the Demon 170, produced in the Challenger’s final year of production, topped out at more than 1,000 horsepower, as well as beefed-up driveshaft and axles. Both Demons, the 170 and the 2018 one, share a gray livery (“Destroyer Gray”) and an aggressive design with an Air Grabber hood, Air Catcher headlights, front splitter, widened fenders and rear spoiler. Despite the similarity, they differ in tires: the Demon 170 rides on Mickey Thompson ET Street tires on different-sized forged rims, while the 2018 Demon has Nitto NT555RII tires on Hole Shot rims.

The two cars share an aggressive look with a Destroyer Gray finish and an engine that is a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8, which was mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 808 horsepower and 717 Nm of torque. However, by using a dedicated racing ECU and high-octane fuel, output rises to 840 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a sophisticated 8-speed automatic transmission designed to withstand high stresses.

The equipment looks quite complete and sporty, with items such as forged alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, and leather and Alcantara interior. Despite the differences in power and year of production. Both Demons featured in the auction are now for sale, complete with original accessories and documentation. As for brakes, both versions are equipped with a powerful Brembo system with ventilated and slotted discs, four-piston calipers and two-piece front rotors. In addition, both have a front wheel locking system (line lock), adjustable suspension, ABS, and electronic stability and traction control systems.

SRT Demon 170 and 2018, sporty and functional interiors

The interiors of both versions of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon offer an environment devoted to performance, with a mix of luxury and functionality. The front seats are both heated and ventilated, which ensures great comfort in all weather conditions. In terms of materials, we know that the cabin features carbon fiber trim that gives a sporty touch to the dashboard and center console. Both cars feature a heated Alcantara steering wheel with shift paddles and a central digital display that makes all essential driving information available. The speedometer is calibrated to 220 mph (SRT Demon 170) or 200 mph (SRT Demon 2018), while the tachometer has a red line at 6,500 rpm.

The SRT Demon 170 differs in the presence of a parachute release handle to the right of the center console, a very important element for handling the power of this very powerful car. Although as we can see the cars’ setup is decidedly sporty, both versions offer a good level of comfort, thanks to the electrically adjustable driver’s seat, bi-zone automatic climate control and Harman Kardon sound system. The Uconnect infotainment system is present and provides full connectivity. The cars are up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website at a price of $200,000; the sale expires in four days from today, Dec. 23.