Dodge CEO Matt McAlear takes over Chrysler and Alfa Romeo in North America

Matt McAlear has been appointed the new CEO of Chrysler and head of Alfa Romeo for North America. These roles add to his current position leading Dodge and take effect immediately. McAlear replaces Chris Feuell, who has left the company for personal reasons.

The decision to place three brands under the leadership of a single executive is not accidental. McAlear has spent thirteen years at Stellantis and has gained senior experience in sales, marketing and brand management. One of the most notable projects in his career was the launch of the Chrysler Pacifica in 2016. He is currently overseeing the market rollout of the new Dodge Charger, a model that has already received several awards, including the 2026 North American Car of the Year title and Vehicle of the Year 2025 from The Detroit News, as well as honors from TopGear.com US and the Best Coupe and Best of the Year awards from the MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards 2026.

At Chrysler, McAlear inherits a brand that has been facing a long period of commercial uncertainty and needs a clear direction to regain a meaningful role within the group’s lineup. Alfa Romeo’s situation in North America presents different but equally urgent challenges, mainly tied to strengthening the Italian brand’s positioning in a market where competition in the premium segment has intensified considerably in recent years.

The appointment comes at a time when Stellantis is redefining the internal balance among its brands. The fact that a single executive will simultaneously manage Dodge, Chrysler and oversee Alfa Romeo in North America suggests a move toward streamlining decision-making structures. At the same time, it raises questions about whether each brand will receive the level of attention that its current situation requires.