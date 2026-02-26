Chrysler teases 2027 Pacifica with bold new front styling

The new Chrysler Pacifica model year 2027 has been spotted in several images shared on social media. It is a facelift that updates the minivan’s design with the modernized logo already seen on the Airflow concept and a completely revised lighting signature. The headlights adopt an inverted L-shaped layout, connected by a full-width light bar that echoes styling solutions already seen on some Cadillac models. In the lower section, behind the lower air intake, the radiator is visible, a detail that suggests the confirmation of a traditional combustion powertrain.

The photographed example is black with a Pinnacle badge on the lower part of the front doors, a driver-side fuel door and several chrome accents. The contrast with the dark body appears rather subtle, without strong visual flair. The wheels are black dual-spoke units, and several elements seem carried over from the previous model, from the panoramic roof to the adaptive cruise control hardware. The hood also shows no clear changes, and the rear section is expected to remain just as familiar.

Chrysler Pacifica 2027 drops PHEV and hints at Extended-Range future

Since the last major update of the Pacifica dates back to before the creation of Stellantis, it is very likely that the most important changes will focus on the cabin, although no details have yet emerged regarding technology, infotainment or materials.

On the mechanical side, the main change is the disappearance of the plug-in hybrid version. This decision leaves room for competitors such as the Toyota Sienna, available only as a hybrid, and the Kia Carnival in its electrified variant. However, interesting alternatives could replace the plug-in setup.

The first possibility involves an extended-range electric system, similar to what has been seen on the Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4xe and the Ram 1500 REV. In that configuration, a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine acts as a generator to power the battery, while propulsion is handled by two electric motors. This approach would combine long range with solid performance without relying entirely on external charging, and it could make strong commercial sense for the Pacifica.

The alternative would be a turbocharged four-cylinder such as the 2.0 Hurricane already used in the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This engine uses turbulent jet ignition technology, where the air-fuel mixture ignites in small pre-chambers, creating jets of flame that propagate into the main chamber. The result is a more efficient and complete combustion, the same technical solution also used in some high-performance Maserati models.

The Pacifica remains the only true product Chrysler can rely on today. In recent years, the American brand has introduced several concepts that never reached production, and there is still no successor to the 300 sedan. The 2027 model year confirms that, for now, Chrysler is effectively a one-model brand, and the technological choices made for its minivan will say a great deal about how much Stellantis is willing to invest to give the brand a future beyond the Pacifica.