Dodge celebrates a decade of Roadkill Nights with the public debut of new Dodge vehicles

July 30, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – It’s the 10th edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. To mark a decade of the horsepower festival, Dodge is bringing SIXPACK-fueled action to Metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue.

The public debut of new Dodge muscle, a Ram display featuring the first Roadkill Nights preview of the Ram 1500 NASCAR concept truck and burnouts on Woodward Avenue by NHRA stars Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett in 12,000-horspower Dodge drag cars are just a few of the new activities on tap for the Dodge brand’s big event on August 9 in downtown Pontiac.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is coming to downtown Pontiac, marking a decade of the brand’s annual horsepower celebration and bringing street-legal drag-racing action back to Metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Mopar owner/fan and famed blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is scheduled to make a special celebrity guest appearance and stage a one-of-a-kind performance of the national anthem.

Fans will also have the chance to hop in the passenger seat and experience Dodge Thrill Rides in all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger muscle cars. Celebrity appearances at the event will include Roadkill’s David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan.

Street-legal drag racing will take place on a pristine section of Woodward Avenue near Pike Street, with the return-lane area in front of the grandstands. A walkable pit area brings fans closer to the action, with access to talk with racers and check out their drag cars.

Dodge and MotorTrend are also making it easier for fans to attend, even if they aren’t able to make it to Woodward Ave., bringing all the excitement home with a Livestream feed hosted at YouTube.com/MotorTrend, YouTube.com/Dodge and DodgeGarage.com from 4 to 9 p.m. ET, capturing the Big Tire and Small Tire drag-racing action on Woodward Avenue. Fans can also join the ride and track the action to get up-to-the-minute information leading up to the event by following @hotrodmagazine and @dodgeofficial on Instagram.

The thrill-filled lineup at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, scheduled for 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET, includes:

Street-legal drag racing on historic Woodward Avenue with cash prizes

Direct Connection Grudge Race, back for the fifth consecutive year, pitting online automotive builders against one another using engines and parts from Direct Connection

Dodge vehicle display, including all-new, next-gen Dodge Charger muscle cars

Dodge Thrill and Drift Rides

Ram display, featuring Ram 1500 NASCAR concept, Raminator Monster Truck and Bucking HEMI® Experience

Ram special builds, making their debut on the strip

More celebrity appearances, including David Newbern and Mike Cotten of MotorTrend’s Road Warriors series and automotive/TV personality Cristy Lee

Dodge Direct Connection Alley, showcasing performance parts, crate engines and an NHRA Funny Car simulator

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag race simulators

Exhibition runs

United Way silent auction

Car show with classic and modern muscle vehicles

Food trucks from local Pontiac vendors, providing great eats all day

Dodge, Ram, Direct Connection and Roadkill Nights official merchandise for purchase

Radford Racing School display with cars and crew

Music and entertainment

Vendor midway, including Mickey Thompson Tires, United Synthetic, Long Drink and more

A variety of ticket packages are available for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Ticket and event information is available at hotrod.com/roadkillnights. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Pontiac residents with a valid ID can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under receive free admission, and employees presenting a Stellantis ID badge at the gate will also receive free admission, along with free admission for up to one guest. Veterans receive $5 off regular general admission. To redeem the veteran discount, visit hotrod.com/roadkillnights and type “VETS5“ at ticket checkout.