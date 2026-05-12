Dodge celebrates 60 years of Charger with a new muscle car chapter

The Dodge Charger turns 60 in 2026, yet the American brand has not announced any anniversary edition, heritage package or dedicated campaign for one of the most recognizable names in U.S. automotive history. The choice is surprising, especially at a time when Dodge is relaunching the model with a new generation and had every reason to connect past and future in a meaningful way.

The silence looks even more unusual when compared with the group’s recent tradition. Chrysler introduced a commemorative Pacifica version last year, Dodge itself celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Durango R/T, and several models across the Stellantis universe are receiving America250 special editions ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Yet the Charger, which officially debuted on January 1, 1966, during the Rose Bowl broadcast with a fastback body designed under Carl Cameron’s direction, hidden headlights and a full-width rear light signature, seems to have been left out of the celebration calendar.

Dodge Charger turns 60 as the brand stays quiet on its anniversary

Over six decades, the Charger has changed shape several times without losing recognition. It was the “coke bottle” muscle car that dominated NASCAR between 1968 and 1970, the luxury coupe of the 1970s, the turbo compact of the Shelby era and the four-door muscle sedan that, from 2006 onward, kept alive a category that had almost disappeared from the American market. The Charger Daytona, with its huge rear wing and aerodynamic nose, pushed the muscle car concept into near racing-prototype territory, creating an image that still stands as a reference point in American automotive design.

The new generation is split into two distinct families. The electric Charger Daytona models bring battery power into a brand historically associated with naturally aspirated V8s and burnouts, a choice that has divided the public and that some enthusiasts still struggle to accept. The Charger SIXPACK models, with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six in R/T and Scat Pack versions, represent for many Dodge customers the true heirs to the HEMI versions discontinued at the end of 2023, offering a different balance between performance, torque and efficiency compared with the previous generation’s engines.

The coexistence of these two identities would have made the 60th anniversary a natural opportunity to tell the story of the Charger’s ability to reinvent itself without losing its identity, a thread that runs through every generation of the model. Enthusiasts are partly filling the gap left by Dodge, with events such as the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals already organizing Charger displays featuring examples from every era, from the 1966 fastbacks to the eighth-generation variants now arriving at dealerships.