Chrysler Pacifica A250 debuts as limited edition for America’s 250th anniversary

Chrysler dealers in the United States are now accepting orders for the 2027 Pacifica America250, a limited edition of 2,100 units reserved exclusively for the U.S. retail market. The model links the Pacifica name to the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Chrysler Pacifica America250 celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

The abbreviated A250 badge identifies a $2,995 package applied to the newly updated Pacifica Select trim, available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. It keeps the seven-seat configuration with the Stow ’n Go system for the second and third rows, one of the most recognizable and appreciated features in the lineup.

The special edition’s styling centers entirely on a patriotic theme, executed with careful attention to detail. The body comes in three dedicated colors, Fire Red, Bright White and Hydro Blue, and receives American flag decals, America250 badges on the front doors and liftgate, and star graphics on the front end and along the sides. Fully painted 20-inch Foreshadow wheels give the side profile a more refined look, while black details on the grilles, roof rails, window surrounds, badges and rear fascia give the model a stronger appearance than the standard Pacifica.

The cabin follows the same celebratory approach with targeted changes to materials and finishes. Black leather seats feature Ruby Red stitching across all rows, with a blue underlay visible through the perforated leather on the front and second-row seats. An embossed American flag appears on the front seatbacks, while coordinated stitching on the armrests, door panels and dashboard creates an interior that feels consistent with the character of the special edition and noticeably more refined than the standard Select trim.

Matt McAlear, CEO of the Chrysler brand, framed the initiative within the brand’s long-standing connection to American automotive culture, describing the Pacifica A250 as a tribute to the spirit of freedom that has shaped the country’s history. Deliveries to U.S. dealers are expected during the summer, in line with the official anniversary celebrations, a timing that should give the special edition strong visibility among American buyers especially drawn to identity-driven and patriotic themes.