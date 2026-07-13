Dodge celebrates 60 years of Charger history with events across the United States

In 2026, the Dodge Charger turns 60 and celebrates the anniversary with a series of events across the United States, while the eighth generation continues its career with both electric and gasoline powertrains. The R/T uses the 420 hp twin-turbo SIXPACK six-cylinder engine, while the Scat Pack takes the same engine family to 550 hp. Both versions come with standard all-wheel drive and offer a choice between two-door and four-door body styles. Turbo power therefore returns to the Charger after the Shelby versions of the 1980s, but today it forms part of a range very different from the one of the past.

Dodge Charger marks 60th anniversary as electric and gasoline eras meet

The model’s story began on January 1, 1966, when Dodge introduced a wide, low fastback available with several V8 engines, including the 425 hp 426 Street HEMI. Two years later came the generation that would define the Charger’s best-known image, with hidden headlights behind the grille and sculpted sides. In the 1980s, Dodge gave the name to a front-wheel-drive compact car, which found its sportiest expressions through Carroll Shelby’s upgrades and turbocharged power.

In 2006, Dodge brought rear-wheel drive back and turned the Charger into a four-door sedan, while keeping HEMI V8 engines and performance in line with the model’s tradition. Power reached a new level in 2015 with the 707 hp SRT Hellcat, followed by the 797 hp Redeye and the 807 hp Jailbreak. The generation introduced in 2024 changed the formula once again, placing electric Daytona versions alongside the current R/T and Scat Pack SIXPACK models without giving up two-door and four-door configurations.

The celebrations cover several key locations in American car culture and begin at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, which takes place in Pennsylvania from July 10 to 12 and features the new Charger, the Purple Haze paint color, and models from different eras. On July 12, historic and modern cars will join the parade marking 100 years of Route 66, starting from the Petersen Automotive Museum and ending in Santa Monica. On July 26, examples from all eight generations will gather in Los Angeles for the All-American Cruise-In.

Roadkill Nights will bring quarter-mile racing, modified cars, and the most powerful Charger SIXPACK to Woodward Avenue near Detroit on August 8. That model will make its public debut before the Woodward Cruise on August 15. The NHRA Great Lakes Nationals will close the program in Michigan from September 18 to 20, with support from Dodge and Mopar and a parade starting from Auburn Hills. The Charger’s link with American culture extends beyond meets and racing, as shown by the black R/T that appeared in Bullitt and the 1970 example that became one of the symbols of the Fast & Furious saga.